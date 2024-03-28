Lawless London: Manhunt continues for knifeman who stabbed train passenger - as two more injured in Tube station attack

28 March 2024, 08:35 | Updated: 28 March 2024, 09:53

Police are hunting for the knifeman behind the Beckenham attack
Police are hunting for the knifeman behind the Beckenham attack.

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched a manhunt for a knifeman who attacked a man in front of horrified passengers on a train near Beckenham.

The victim was rushed to hospital following the incident between Shortlands and Beckenham Junction station and is now fighting for his life.

Just hours later, and less than 10 miles away, Kennington Tube station was locked down following another stabbing. Two men were seriously injured in an attack on the northbound platform.

The incident is not believed to be linked to the Beckenham Junction stabbing, British Transport Police said.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following both attacks on Wednesday, with no arrests having been made so far.

The attacker wields a huge knife on the train to Beckenham Junction
The attacker wields a huge knife on the train to Beckenham Junction.

Footage from the first incident was shared widely on social media showing the attacker, clad in black with a face mask, wielding a huge zombie knife.

He took several lunges at the man lying on the floor at the foot of the train doors while passengers appeared horrified.

The attack happened at around 3.56pm on Wednesday.

One passenger could be heard screaming: "F****** stop it now", before calling police to report the attack.

They tell the 999 operator: "I'm on the train to Beckenham Junction and this man's stabbing someone on the train."

Officers were called to the scene of the second incident at around 10.37pm on Wednesday, following reports of a member of the public being stabbed.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Paul Attwell said: “We understand that people will be worried by this senseless attack.

"Our teams have been working throughout the night, aided by CCTV footage, forensics and detailed accounts from witnesses at the scene.

"We believe that one of the victims was injured after bravely stepping in to try to prevent the attack.

"If you have information that could help us, we urge you to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 728 of 27 March.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

