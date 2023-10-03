Breaking News

London Underground strikes called off at eleventh hour after 'significant progress' in pay talks

By Kieran Kelly

London Underground strikes have been called off at the eleventh hour.

Around 3,000 members were set to walk out on Wednesday, October 4 and Friday, October 6.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) trade union said the strikes were called after "significant progress" was made in pay talks.

The RMT has said it has managed to "save key jobs, prevent detrimental changes to rosters and secure protection of earnings around grading changes".

The union is in dispute with Transport for London (TfL) over 600 post closures.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "I congratulate all our members who were prepared to take strike action and our negotiations team for securing this victory in our tube dispute.

"Without the unity and industrial power of our members, there is no way we would have been able to make the progress we have.

"We still remain in dispute over outstanding issues around pensions and working agreements and will continue to pursue a negotiated settlement."

Sadiq Khan said strikes being called off was "great news for Londoners".

"Despite the government's onerous funding conditions we've avoided strikes," the Mayor of London said.

"This is what you can achieve when you work with, not against, unions."

Nick Dent, London Underground’s Director of Customer Operations, said: “We are pleased that the RMT has withdrawn its planned industrial action this week and that the dispute on our change proposals in stations is now resolved.

"This is good news for London and we will continue to work closely with our trade unions as we evolve London Underground to ensure we can continue to support the capital in the most effective way.”