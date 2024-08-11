'Long Live the Olympic Games': Tom Cruise plays starring role in Paris closing ceremony as flag passes to Los Angeles

Tom Cruise holds the Olympic flag at the closing ceremony in Paris. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Paris 2024 has come to a close following sixteen days of exciting action within the ceremony at Stade de France.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The closing ceremony was a star-studded occasion featuring celebrities including Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg.

The standout moment was when Hollywood star Tom Cruise abseiled off the roof of Stade de France, as the Olympic flag was handed to 2028 hosts Los Angeles.

Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA. pic.twitter.com/MxlAb0hZbT — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 11, 2024

Meanwhile, trampoline gold medallist Bryony Page and Alex Yee, who won triathlon gold, were Great Britain's flagbearers.

Emma Finucane became the first British woman in 60 years to win three medals at a single Games, as she took bronze in the individual sprint.

Elsewhere, weightlifter Emily Campbell won bronze to add to her silver from Tokyo in the women’s +81kg category, and Kerenza Bryson finished ninth in the modern pentathlon, after defending champion Katie French dropped out due to illness.

In total, Team GB ended the competition in seventh place, having won 65 medals in total, which is one better than the Tokyo games three years ago.

Read More: Great Britain wins 65 medals, ranking 7th place and beating top Tokyo total, as Paris 2024 Olympics comes to an end

Read More: USA gymnast Jordan Chiles stripped of Olympic bronze medal as she's bumped from podium

The closing ceremony saw French indie rock band Phoenix perfom their their hit Lisztomania.

The group from Versailles, who got the Olympians jumping along to their catchy tune, were later joined by Belgian singer Angele.

French electro house artist Kavinsky also performed his classic song Nightcall while a cloaked guitarist shredded on the guitar after Cambodian rapper Vannda performed.

Lead singer of American indie band Vampire Weekend, Ezra Koenig, then joined Phoenix to begin the handover to the States for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Then, Tom Cruise was dramatically launched into the Stade de France to signify the hand-over from France to the Hollywood state of California.

Los Angeles will host the 2028 Games and, after a closing ceremony which celebrated the athletes and France, the final part of the show switched focus to the next destination.

Cruise famously starred in Mission: Impossible and was left teetering on the edge of the roof with a harness before abseiling at speed down into the stadium.

The Olympic flag was passed between the Mayors of Paris and Los Angeles, Anne Hidalgo and Karen Bass, before a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

IOC president Thomas Bach made concluding remarks, saying: "A special thank-you to all the marvellous volunteers.

"You will be forever in our hearts.

"Dear French friends, you have fallen in love with the Olympic Games. And we have fallen in love with all of you.

"Thank you Paris, thank you France. Long live the Olympic Games. Long live France."

French singer Yseult wrapped up the Games and the closing ceremony with a rendition of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way', before the fireworks are set off round the Stade de France.