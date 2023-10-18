Lord Dubs, who fled Nazis as a child, calls for UK to take Palestinian refugees amid Israel-Hamas conflict

18 October 2023, 19:08

Lord Alf Dubs said that the UK should take refugees from Gaza, if they want to come
Lord Alf Dubs said that the UK should take refugees from Gaza, if they want to come. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kit Heren

Lord Dubs, who came to the UK as a child refugee from the Nazis, has called for the UK to welcome people from Palestine, amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Labour peer, 90, who as a young Jewish boy left Czechoslovakia with his family in 1939, said he thought the numbers fleeing the conflict would be "small" but "significant for the people who want to get out."

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians living in Gaza have been displaced from their homes, after Israel told people in the north of the territory to go south as it prepared to take on Hamas.

Many have flocked into the southern city of Khan Younis, which is now severely overcrowded. Basic amenities are in short supply, although aid is set to start coming in through Rafah, Gaza's southern border with Egypt.

But Egypt does not appear to want to allow Palestinians to leave via Rafah, although the crossing is open to people with foreign citizenship.

Read more: New livestream footage claims to prove rocket fired from Gaza killed hundreds at hospital

Read more: Terror fear spreads in Europe: Six French airports evacuated after bomb threats and German synagogue firebombed

Lord Alf Dubs says we should base Palestinian refugee scheme off Afghan/Ukrainian models

Lord Dubs told LBC's Andrew Marr: "I think for those who wish to leave Gaza, and some don’t, for understandable reasons, yes, I think there should be an international effort to welcome them, particularly those who have connections with Britain in our case, and we should make it possible for them to come here if they want to.

"I think the numbers will be small but they will be significant for the people who want to get out."

Asked if the UK should start a specific refugee scheme for Gazans, such as those for Afghanistan, Ukraine and Hong Kong, Lord Dubs said "we should look at those as models".

He added: "I think we should make it possible, provided they are allowed to leave Gaza via the Egyptian exit, then I think we should be welcoming to them, and we should be doing this in concert with other European countries."

Thousands of people have died in both Gaza and Israel from Hamas' attack and Israel's response
Thousands of people have died in both Gaza and Israel from Hamas' attack and Israel's response. Picture: Getty

Pressed on whether the UK might be courting danger by allowing in refugees from Gaza, some of whom may hold radical views, Lord Dubs said: "I think we’ve got to be careful, obviously, but that’s the case for all people who migrate from one country to another.

"I think we’ve got to be careful, but given the dire circumstances for some of these people I would have thought that humanitarian reasons would say bring them here, if they really want to come."

Some of the recent terror attacks committed in the UK were carried out by asylum seekers. Khairi Sadallah, a refugee from Libya, stabbed three men to death in a Reading park in 2020. Emad al-Swealmeen, who set off a bomb outside a hospital in Liverpool in 2021, claimed to be a refugee from Syria.

Lord Dubs said that both Israel and Gaza are in "desperate situations, and we’ve got to help the individuals who are victims in each case."

Thousands of people have died in both Gaza and Israel from Hamas' attack and Israel's response.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Miller, 53, was said to be transitioning from a man to a woman

Paedophile who abducted schoolgirl while dressed as a woman jailed for 20 years

Ten officers are being investigated by the IOPC.

Police watchdog investigates 10 officers over handling of allegations against serial rapist David Carrick

An Armthorpe resident believed the hobby parasailers were intentionally frightening locals.

Doncaster paraglider group who 'scared woman who mistook them for Hamas' brands her 'silly'

An ingenious shoplifter pretended to be a mannequin to steal some jewellery

Ingenious man 'pretends to be a mannequin until shopping centre closes before stealing jewellery'

President Joe Biden has visited Israel

Biden urges ‘don’t be consumed by rage’ as he tells Israel ‘you’re not alone’

Palestinians look for survivors after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City

Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as it reels from hospital blast

A United Airlines plane sits at a gateAirlines Window Seats

Airline to board passengers with window seats first in bid to speed up process

The strike is said to have killed hundreds

New livestream footage claims to prove rocket fired from Gaza killed hundreds at hospital

Andrew Miller (covered) being led from Selkirk Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing.

Andrew Miller jailed for 20 years for 'devious depravity' after child abduction and sexual assault

Tony Fernandes posted the image on LinkedIn

AirAsia boss criticised for shirtless massage during board meeting - but he hails work 'culture'

JK Rowling said she would be happy to go to jail if a future Labour government make it a hate crime to call someone by wrong pronouns

JK Rowling would 'happily do two years in jail' if it becomes a hate crime to call someone by wrong pronouns

Rahimpur has been jailed for 11 years.

Iranian kingpin who smuggled 10,000 migrants to UK in Europe-wide criminal operation is jailed for 11 years

SAS troops 'are on high alert and ready to help'

SAS troops 'on high alert and ready to assist' Israeli special forces to rescue British hostages

Natalie Buss choked to death on marshmallows at Beddau Rugby Club, near Pontypridd

Mother died after choking during marshmallow eating contest at rugby club, inquest hears

President Biden said it appears last night's hospital strike was a misfired Hamas rocket

Joe Biden describes the 'shock, pain and rage' of Hamas attack on Israel and compares it to 'fifteen 9/11s'

Andrew Malkinson has said he is basically homeless and living off benefits after being released from prison.

Andrew Malkinson who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit now 'broke' and living in a tent

Latest News

See more Latest News

The attack happened while the couple were on a honeymoon safari in the Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda

Tributes paid to British honeymoon couple shot dead on safari in Uganda ‘by group linked to Islamic State’
Police escort Tsang Chi-kin into court

Hong Kong democracy protester shot by police in 2019 jailed for 47 months

Britney Spears accused Justin Timberlake of cheating on her

Britney Spears accuses Justin Timberlake of cheating on her with 'another celebrity'

Treasury Hamas Sanctions

US announces sanctions against 10 Hamas members over Israel attack

Coleen Rooney has said she won't forgive Rebekah Vardy

Coleen Rooney reveals why she’ll never forgive Rebekah Vardy and the reason she didn’t want Wagatha saga to go to trial
A test-firing of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile

Lower house of Russian parliament votes to revoke nuclear test ban ratification

Nitrous oxide will be illegal from next month.

‘Hippy crack’ laughing gas to become illegal next month - with dealers facing up to 14 years behind bars
Ukrainian students set flags in memory of fallen soldiers in Kyiv

Putin insists Ukraine’s new US-supplied weapon will not change war’s outcome

Hundreds have been killed and wounded in the blast

'The smell of the dead is everywhere': Inside the aftermath of the Gaza hospital explosion that killed hundreds
Alec Baldwin could face an involuntary manslaughter charge

Alec Baldwin could be recharged with involuntary manslaughter over fatal Rust shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller
Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit