Three missing Cluedo cards discovered in Lord Lucan's car deepen nanny murder mystery

5 November 2022, 08:05

Three Cluedo cards were discovered in the Earl's car.
Three Cluedo cards were discovered in the Earl's car. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Detectives investigating the Lord Lucan mystery discovered three Cluedo cards in his car, potentially shedding light on the death of his nanny, it has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Earl went on the run in 1974 after 29-year-old Sandra Rivett, who worked for him, was murdered with a lead pipe in his Belgravia home.

His wife, Veronica, survived a similar brutal attack.

Almost 50 years later, it has been revealed that three Cluedo cards were found by detectives at the time: Colonel Mustard, the lead pipe and the hall.

The cards appear to represent the killing of Ms Rivett, raising questions over whether her death was planned, according to the Daily Mail.

Colonel Mustard Playing Card from a Vintage Game of Cluedo
Colonel Mustard Playing Card from a Vintage Game of Cluedo. Picture: Alamy
Lord Lucan's car was found abandoned on Norman Road in Newhaven
Lord Lucan's car was found abandoned on Norman Road in Newhaven. Picture: Getty

Following a mass investigation, one former investigator told the paper: "If Lucan did leave the Cluedo cards, it makes me think the whole thing (the murder) was pre-planned."

He added: "It is interesting. It is strange. The more you think about it, the more it has got implications."

Police probing the infamous murder found the cards were missing from the aristocrat’s set of the game.

They were later discovered in his Ford Corsair car when it was found dumped in East Sussex.

Portrait of Lord Lucan
Portrait of Lord Lucan. Picture: Alamy

The revelation comes nearly 20 years after Scotland Yard conducted a cold case review into the murder.

Detectives allegedly became aware of another believed sighting of Lord Lucan during the 2004 review.

They tracked down a woman who claimed she met him at a party in Portugal after the murder.

A source said: "She was adamant she was introduced to him in the weeks or months following the murder.

"Was she genuine, was she credible – it was certainly a potentially significant lead which needed more work done on it.

"Who invited her to the party? Who else was there? Who could corroborate what she was alleging?"

Lord Lucan with his future wife, Veronica.
Lord Lucan with his future wife, Veronica. Picture: Getty

Monday will mark 48 years since Ms Rivett's murder - a mystery which still captivates the world.

Lord Lucan was declared legally dead in 1999, with a death certificate having been issued in 2016.

If he were still alive, the Earl would be 87.

Chris Philp defended Braverman's £3,500 Chinook flight

'You get perspective from the air': Minister defends Braverman's £3,500 an hour Chinook flight to migrant centres

