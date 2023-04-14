Lottery-winning rapist, 70, who won £7.2m while on day release from prison granted access to win after 15 year legal battle

14 April 2023, 06:01 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 07:41

Iorworth Hoare, originally from Seacroft, Leeds, bought the winning Lotto Extra ticket during his weekend leave from Leyhill open prison, Gloucestershire, in August 2004.
Iorworth Hoare, originally from Seacroft, Leeds, bought the winning Lotto Extra ticket during his weekend leave from Leyhill open prison, Gloucestershire, in August 2004. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A 70-year-old rapist who scooped £7.2million lottery jackpot while on day release from prison has been granted full access to his winnings 15-year after his legal battle began.

Iorworth Hoare, originally from Seacroft, Leeds, bought the winning Lotto Extra ticket during his weekend leave from Leyhill open prison, Gloucestershire, in August 2004.

Hoare was given a life sentence for rape in 1989 for his attack on teacher Shirley Woodsman, who passed away last year aged 92 - with the victim's family now pleading for the convicted rapist to donate his winnings to charity.

Hoare was released from prison in 2005, hadn't previously been granted full access to his winnings under conditions stipulated as part of his release.

However, it's believed Hoare has instead been paid a monthly allowance of £8,666 following his release on licence.

Iorworth Hoare, originally from Seacroft, Leeds, bought the winning Lotto Extra ticket during his weekend leave from Leyhill open prison, Gloucestershire, in August 2004.
Iorworth Hoare, originally from Seacroft, Leeds, bought the winning Lotto Extra ticket during his weekend leave from Leyhill open prison, Gloucestershire, in August 2004. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It was revealed Hoare had six previous convictions for rape and other sex offences dating back to 1973 when he was convicted of the attempted rape of Mrs Woodsman.

Now, the convicted rapist has been granted full access after a lengthy legal battle - having previously only been allowed access to his jackpot by consent of the fund's trustees.

The trustee line-up is reported to have consisted of a Home Office official, Hoare's lawyer and his accountant.

However, his legal battle, which began in 2008, will now allow him access to the winnings - plus any interest accrued during his incarceration.

Read more: Pictured: Heroic mum-of-three fighting for life after pushing pram out of the way of moving car to save baby daughter

Read more: National guardsman alleged to be behind Pentagon documents leak arrested

Shirley Woodman was 59 when Hoare attempted to rape her while she was walking through Roundhay Park in Leeds, in 1988.

Mrs Woodsman had previously only been known as Mrs A during the court case due to victim anonymity rules. However, she waived her right in 2012 following an MBE.

Iorworth Hoare, originally from Seacroft, Leeds, bought the winning Lotto Extra ticket during his weekend leave from Leyhill open prison, Gloucestershire, in August 2004.
Iorworth Hoare, originally from Seacroft, Leeds, bought the winning Lotto Extra ticket during his weekend leave from Leyhill open prison, Gloucestershire, in August 2004. Picture: LBC / Alamy

She successfully sued the rapist for compensation following his win, with Hoare having to pay £50,000 in damages as well as £800,000 in legal cost.

"It was a fantastic struggle. It was a long and traumatic one and it was very hard at times," she told the BBC at the time.

Her legal battle set a precedent, leading other victims of sexual abuse, including the victims of Jimmy Saville, to be able to claim compensation.

A Home Office source told the Mirror that 'in the end' there was 'nothing legally' that could be done to stop Hoare accessing the winnings.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lord Saatchi spoke with Nick Ferrari on negative advertising during election campaigns

'There is no such thing as truth in politics': Lord Saatchi tells Nick Ferrari Labour's negative political campaign is flawed
Australia Cyclone

Powerful Cyclone Ilsa lashes Australia’s north-west coast

Britain TikTok

US state of Montana one step closer to TikTok ban

North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile

There had been rumours that Prince Andrew had been planning to write his own tell-all autobiography

Prince Andrew 'does not plan on writing his own version of Spare' - handing major boost to King Charles

The latest round of industrial action by junior doctors has been described as the most significant ever faced by the NHS

Deaths rose after first round of junior doctors strikes, new data shows, as 96-hour walkout enters final day

Leaked Documents Investigation

US guardsman held over release of classified military documents

Derek Chauvin Civil Rights

Minneapolis to pay 8.9M dollars over George Floyd officer’s earlier actions

Some 14,000 pupils are set to be affected

Furious parents launch petition after major change to October half-term school holiday

Trump Legal Troubles

Donald Trump answering questions in fraud lawsuit, lawyer says

Abortion Florida

Florida legislature approves six-week abortion ban

APTOPIX France Pension Protests

New protests in France over Macron plan to raise pension age

Cash App Founder Slain

Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Becky Sharp

Pictured: Heroic mum-of-three fighting for life after pushing pram out of the way of moving car to save baby daughter

The Sussexes announced this week that Prince Harry would attend his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry was 'always going to Coronation alone' after Meghan was put in an 'impossible position'

Jack Teixeira worked in the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard

National guardsman alleged to be behind Pentagon documents leak arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ghana Malaria Vaccine

New malaria vaccine for children approved in Ghana

Drake Bell at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Forum in Inglewood, USA on August 27, 2017.

Actor Jared ‘Drake’ Bell found safe after being declared missing

United States Russia Detained Reporter

Russia could discuss swap for jailed US reporter, says diplomat

Joe Biden addressed the Irish Parliament in Dublin on Thursday evening

'I'm home': Joe Biden hails US and Ireland's 'partnership for the ages' in passionate address to Irish parliament
The 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Chingford on Easter Monday has been named by police as Chima Osuji (pictured).

17-year-old stabbed to death in Chingford on Easter Monday named by police

Leaked Documents Investigation

FBI ‘wants to speak to guardsman’ in leaks probe

The woman was crossing the road of Redhill Avenue to the nearby park when she was hit by the car while pushing her pram.

Man charged over 'hit-and-run' as woman fights for her life after pushing pram out the way of car
Carly Burd turned her garden into an allotment in September

'Heartbroken' woman who had allotment destroyed by vandals gets more than £200k from donors - including Gary Lineker
Capitol Riot Sentencings

Capitol police officer who helped January 6 rioter given probation

Drake Bell

Drake & Josh actor Jared ‘Drake’ Bell declared missing in Florida

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla Parker-Bowles alongside her coronation invite

Is Camilla going to be Queen after the King's Coronation?

Royal sources have said Prince William has no interest in talking to his brother at their father's coronation.

Prince Harry faces 'cold shoulder' from most Royals when he arrives for King's coronation

Prince Andrew has been hit with claims he made unreasonable demands as a trade envoy to Bahrain in 2003

'Six foot ironing board and room temperature water': Prince Andrew's 'insane' trade envoy demands revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race
Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

Shelagh on domestic violence

Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’
Shelagh Fogarty discusses junior doctors strikes.

'We spit out exhausted, dejected, demoralised, disillusioned people': Shelagh Fogarty recalls former Health Secretary's words
Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business
James O'Brien soliloquizes on situation in Northern Ireland.

'Flags and feelings prioritised over facts and figures!': James O'Brien realises perfect Brexit summary
Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health

Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health
'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit