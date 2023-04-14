Lottery-winning rapist, 70, who won £7.2m while on day release from prison granted access to win after 15 year legal battle

Iorworth Hoare, originally from Seacroft, Leeds, bought the winning Lotto Extra ticket during his weekend leave from Leyhill open prison, Gloucestershire, in August 2004. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A 70-year-old rapist who scooped £7.2million lottery jackpot while on day release from prison has been granted full access to his winnings 15-year after his legal battle began.

Iorworth Hoare, originally from Seacroft, Leeds, bought the winning Lotto Extra ticket during his weekend leave from Leyhill open prison, Gloucestershire, in August 2004.

Hoare was given a life sentence for rape in 1989 for his attack on teacher Shirley Woodsman, who passed away last year aged 92 - with the victim's family now pleading for the convicted rapist to donate his winnings to charity.

Hoare was released from prison in 2005, hadn't previously been granted full access to his winnings under conditions stipulated as part of his release.

However, it's believed Hoare has instead been paid a monthly allowance of £8,666 following his release on licence.

It was revealed Hoare had six previous convictions for rape and other sex offences dating back to 1973 when he was convicted of the attempted rape of Mrs Woodsman.

Now, the convicted rapist has been granted full access after a lengthy legal battle - having previously only been allowed access to his jackpot by consent of the fund's trustees.

The trustee line-up is reported to have consisted of a Home Office official, Hoare's lawyer and his accountant.

However, his legal battle, which began in 2008, will now allow him access to the winnings - plus any interest accrued during his incarceration.

Shirley Woodman was 59 when Hoare attempted to rape her while she was walking through Roundhay Park in Leeds, in 1988.

Mrs Woodsman had previously only been known as Mrs A during the court case due to victim anonymity rules. However, she waived her right in 2012 following an MBE.

She successfully sued the rapist for compensation following his win, with Hoare having to pay £50,000 in damages as well as £800,000 in legal cost.

"It was a fantastic struggle. It was a long and traumatic one and it was very hard at times," she told the BBC at the time.

Her legal battle set a precedent, leading other victims of sexual abuse, including the victims of Jimmy Saville, to be able to claim compensation.

A Home Office source told the Mirror that 'in the end' there was 'nothing legally' that could be done to stop Hoare accessing the winnings.