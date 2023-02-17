Love Island star Kaz Crossley 'jailed in Dubai on suspicion of drug offences'

17 February 2023, 00:26

Kaz Crossley
Kaz Crossley. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Love Island star Kaz Crossley is believed to have been jailed in Dubai on suspicion of drug offences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The reality TV star, who appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island, was said to have been detained at Abu Dhabi airport in transit for a flight to Thailand.

It comes after a video of her snorting a suspicious white substance at a party emerged in 2020.

Her name was flagged to the United Arab Emirates authorities after the video surfaced, it is understood.

It was allegedly filmed during lockdown as influencers jetted away to escape restrictions in the UK, according to the Sun.

The paper said she was refused a phone call to her family after being arrested on Monday.

Strict laws against alcohol and drugs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi mean the former islander could face a minimum of three months in jail and a £5,000 fine if found guilty of taking or possessing drugs.

A source told The Sun: “She was looking forward to getting back to Thailand where she has been doing voluntary work and all of a sudden she is languishing in a Dubai jail.

“Everyone knows how strict they are about drugs over there. She must be terrified.

“She had only stopped off in Abu Dhabi to catch a connecting flight but her name has obviously raised a red flag.

“She was allowed to send just one email and wasn’t even allowed to make a phone call."

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British national in the United Arab Emirates."

Representatives for Kaz Crossley have been contacted for comment.

