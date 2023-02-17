Love Island star Kaz Crossley released from Dubai jail after 'arrest on suspicion of drug offences'

Kaz Crossley has been released from jail. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Love Island star Kaz Crossley has been released from jail in Dubai after being 'arrested on suspicion of drug offences'.

The reality star, who appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island, was held in custody by authorities in Dubai for four days after she was detained at Abu Dhabi airport in transit for a flight to Thailand.

It comes after a video of her snorting a suspicious white substance at a party emerged in 2020.

Her name was flagged to the United Arab Emirates authorities after the video surfaced, it is understood.

Ms Crossley's agent confirmed on Friday that she was set to be released.

"Kaz has fully cooperated with officials and is free to continue her journey," they told the Sun.

"Kaz was travelling through Abu Dhabi on her way to Thailand, where she was stopped by UAE police and taken in for questioning in relation to a matter that is not directly related to her but officials felt she could assist in their enquiries."

A source previously told the paper: “She was looking forward to getting back to Thailand where she has been doing voluntary work and all of a sudden she is languishing in a Dubai jail.

“Everyone knows how strict they are about drugs over there. She must be terrified.

“She had only stopped off in Abu Dhabi to catch a connecting flight but her name has obviously raised a red flag.

“She was allowed to send just one email and wasn’t even allowed to make a phone call."

A Foreign Office spokesman said on Thursday: "We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British national in the United Arab Emirates."