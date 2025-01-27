Love Island star targeted in train robbery as £8,500 designer bag stolen with 'everything important' inside

Wes Nelson. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A Love Island star has revealed his £8,500 designer bag was stolen with "everything important" inside.

Singer Wes Nelson, who first found fame on Love Island in 2018, said on Instagram that his bag was stolen while on a train journey through Milton Keynes.

He said it took only a "split second" for the crime to happen, adding that he was glad he had removed his laptop from his bag.

The 26-year-old said said he was "lucky" as it has all of his unreleased music on there.

The star had his Louis Vuitton bag stolen. Picture: Social media

"My LV [Louis Vuitton] bag was just stolen on the train just as we stopped at Milton Keynes. Had everything important in it," Nelson wrote on Instagram.

"I'm lucky I took my MacBook out before the journey. All my music would have been GONE.

"Anyway just a heads up, it took a split second to look away and that s**t was gone. Rats everywhere."

He went on to share an earlier picture which shows his bag in the background, saying: "Just clocked in this pic I sent earlier.

"The bag has been pulled waaaay back to the seat behind me, the guy must have been slowly sliding it backwards whenever I looked down. Then quickly dipped at the first stop.

"You know what's mad, you always think there's no way this s**t gonna happen to me without noticing first. But here we are. S**t. Also this is the first time I’ve ever used the overhead storage. Never again."

Wes Nelson shared the update on his Instagram story. Picture: Social media

In a later post, the singer said there would be a reward for anyone who could retrieve the bag and its contents.

Sharing an image of the luggage bag, he said: "I've got a reward for anyone who can get it back with contents."

Following his appearance on Love Island, Nelson competed on Dancing on Ice and The X Factor: Celebrity.

He has since been focused on music after securing a record deal with EMI Records.