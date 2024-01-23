Lower borrowing than expected 'could pave the way for tax cuts' in Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget

23 January 2024, 10:14

Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The government borrowed significantly less money last year than expected, which could pave the way for tax cuts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The government borrowed £119.1 billion over the year to December 2023, according to the ONS, which is lower than the £124.1 billion forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Meanwhile public sector borrowing hit £7.8 billion last month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

That was less than the £11.1 billion many onlookers had expected, and the lowest amount the government had borrowed in any December since 2019.

The government paid £4 billion in interest on loan repayments in December, which is £14.1 billion less than a year earlier. That is largely because inflation - as measured by the Retail Prices Index - has dropped from its peak.

The lower borrowing figures have led some economists to suggest that tax cuts could be on the way when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils his Spring Budget in March.

Read more: Jeremy Hunt hints at tax cuts ahead in March Budget, as he admits voters are 'angry'

Read more: Chancellor promises tax cuts ahead of March 6 Budget as Conservatives look to improve grave election hopes

Watch Again: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt joins Paul Brand | 06/01/24

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said: "December’s better-than-expected public finances figures brought some cheer for the chancellor … and will give him a bit more wiggle room for a big pre-election splash in the spring budget."

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, added that "falling interest payments create scope for tax cuts which the gilt market can tolerate".

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said last week that he wanted the UK's "direction of travel" to follow countries whose economies are growing faster than Britain, which tend to have lower taxes.

Mr Hunt told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday that countries with lower taxes were "more dynamic" and deliver more money for public services.

Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt. Picture: Getty

Total net debt was £2.69 trillion at the end of the year, which is around 97.7% of the size of gross domestic product (GDP).

Despite the fall in net borrowing last month, the debt to GDP ratio is 1.9 percentage points above last December and still at levels not seen since the early 1960s.

Cutting taxes could deliver the Conservatives a boost as they seek to fend off Sir Keir Starmer's resurgent Labour party at the next general election, expected to take place later this year.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott said: "Protecting millions of lives and livelihoods during Putin's energy shock and a once-in-a-century pandemic has created economic challenges.

"However, it is right that we pay back these debts so future generations are not left to pick up the tab.

"Because of this Government's decisive action, the economy is now beginning to turn a corner. Inflation has more than halved.

"Debt is on track to fall as a share of the economy. And we have been able to afford tax cuts for 27 million working people, and an £11 billion tax cut to drive business investment."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michael Owen prays for a cure for his son's condition

Michael Owen 'goes to bed praying every night' for cure for blindness that ended his son's football career dream

People stand at the site of a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Six dead and dozens wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv

An aerial view of the landslide in Liangshui village in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province on Monday

Twenty people dead and 24 missing after landslide, says Chinese state media

Rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Nato signs billion-dollar artillery ammunition contract to replenish allied supplies

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Deadly attack on Israeli army in Gaza kills at least 21 soldiers

A row has developed between Labour and the Conservatives.

Labour anger as ‘Starmer not briefed about Houthi strikes in advance’ - but Tory minister insists he was informed

Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event

Trump seeks control of Republican primary in New Hampshire against rival Haley

More than two million people will have their gas and electricity cut off this winter because they cannot afford to top up their prepayment meter

More than 2 million to have energy cut off this winter, Citizens Advice claims

It is the second time the UK has launched an attack on Houthi rebels.

‘We back our warnings with action’: Cameron says Houthi strikes will send ‘clear message’ to rebels

Competitors play in a League Of Legends championship series video game competition

Tencent’s League Of Legends developer Riot Games to axe 530 jobs

Huw Merriman

'Aslef wants to shut people out': Minister defends railway ticket sale for journeys running during drivers' strike

Russia could calculate that it could use a nuke without Western response

Putin 'prepared to use nuke' against UK and Nato 'because he believes West would be too scared to respond'

Sharon Osbourne has revealed what happened after she found out her husband Ozzy had been having an affair.

Sharon Osbourne reveals she tried kill herself after discovering husband Ozzy's four-year affair with hairdresser

Rescuers search in rubble after the earthquake

Six injured and dozens of homes destroyed in earthquake in western China

The Israeli military says 21 of its soldiers have been killed in a single attack.

At least 21 Israeli soldiers killed in ‘single deadliest attack’ on IDF since Gaza war began

Ayda Field was taken ill after a night out with her husband Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field gives update after falling ill following ‘picture perfect’ night out with husband

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Govt say the hiked costs are likely due to dentists being closed during the pandemic

Cost of removing kids' teeth doubles in five years as decay soars

Storm Jocelyn is set to hit today.

Storm Jocelyn to ‘pack a punch’ as UK braces itself for second storm after Isha claimed five lives amid 107mph winds
APTOPIX Shootings Illinois

Suspect in killing of eight in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself, police say

Shootings Illinois

Police hunt for gunman after eight killed in two days in suburban Chicago

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
It is the second time the UK has launched an attack on Houthi rebels in as many weeks

UK and US strikes against Houthi rebels were 'self defence', Defence Secretary says, after 'intolerable' Red Sea attacks
Kanticha Noon, 36, arrived in the UK on December 27

Woman found dead next to body of father and two young daughters was their aunt visiting from Thailand
The burned-out shell of the two-storey house on Monday

Five children die in house fire

Dexter King speaks to the press in 1994

Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr, dies of cancer at 62

A blood test could be just as accurate as painful and invasive lumbar punctures for detecting Alzheimer's disease, research suggests

Alzheimer’s blood test detects disease 15 years before symptoms, new study shows

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’
Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit