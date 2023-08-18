Moment Lucy Letby was arrested as killer nurse is found guilty of murdering seven babies

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment Lucy Letby was arrested and placed in handcuffs by police before being found guilty of murdering seven babies.

Letby, 33, has been found guilty of killing seven babies and attempting to kill six more in her care at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016 by injecting them with air.

New footage released by Cheshire Police shows the moment the former nurse was first arrested.

Recorded from body worn cameras on 3 July 2018, the footage shows Letby opening the door to police from her home in the Blacon area of Chester wearing a blue tracksuit.

Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies. Picture: Cheshire Police

Ten minutes after letting police into her home, the video shows Letby being escorted out the door with her hands handcuffed behind her back before then put in the back of an unmarked police car.

Police searched her three-bedroom semi-detached house, just over a mile away from the hospital.

They also visited her parents' home in Hereford, where she grew up, just under 100 miles to the south of Chester.

Letby led from her home in handcuffs after being arrested. Picture: Cheshire Police

The arrest occurred a year into the police’s investigation into the unusually high rate of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester hospital.

Letby was released on bail three days later on July 6 further pending enquires.

This is the moment Lucy Letby was first arrested.

In June 2019 Letby was arrested again on suspicion of eight murders and nine attempted murders, but was again released on bail pending further enquiries.

In November 2020, she was arrested a final time when she was charged with eight counts of murder and ten attempted murders. She was denied bail.

One of the murder counts against Letby was dropped in June 2022, with the prosecution offering no evidence.

Letby finally went to trial in October 2022 where she faced eventually faced seven counts of murder and fifteen counts of attempted murder.

Letby's trial, at Manchester Crown Court, lasted months. The final verdict was delivered today which found Letby guilty of killing seven babies, making her the most prolific baby killer in modern history.

She had insisted that a number of the babies were the victims of poor care and that they should have been receiving specialist treatment elsewhere.

She had told the jury she “only ever did my best to care for them. I’m here to help and to care, not to harm.”