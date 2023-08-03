Lucy Letby trial juror discharged for 'a good personal reason' after 13th day of deliberations

Juror discharged from Lucy Letby trial for 'a good personal reason'. Picture: social media/alamy

By StephenRigley

A juror has been discharged from the Lucy Letby trial, following the 13th day of deliberations.

Letby, 33, denies murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit and attempting to murder 10 more.

After nine months of hearing evidence, jurors had retired to consider verdicts on Monday, July 10.

The 22 charges are seven of murder, and 15 of attempted murder, which the prosecution allege happened at the neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

Lucy Letby. Picture: social media

Read More: Jury retires in trial of nurse Lucy Letby accused of murdering seven babies

Today, after 13 days of deliberations trial judge Mr Justice James Goss said "for good personal reasons", it was "not possible" for one of the 12 jurors to continue.

He added that further directions would be given on Friday morning to the remaining 11 jurors.

The trial judge thanked the juror for their attendance during the trial over the past 10 months, and said he was sorry they were unable to continue.

"I imagine it must be slightly frustrating for you," he added.

The trial judge reminded the jurors there must be no communication outside of court until the trial was over.

The trial will resume on Friday, August 4.