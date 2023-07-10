Jury retires in trial of nurse Lucy Letby accused of murdering seven babies

10 July 2023, 14:23

Jurors trying nurse Lucy Letby have retired to consider their verdicts
Jurors trying nurse Lucy Letby have retired to consider their verdicts. Picture: social media/alamy

By StephenRigley

Jurors in the trial of an NHS nurse accused of murdering seven vulnerable babies in a neonatal hospital unit have retired to consider their verdict.

Lucy Letby, 32, allegedly injected her victims with air or poisoned them with insulin while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and 2016.

She is also accused of attempting to murder another 10 babies, several of which had been born prematurely or had complex health needs.

The 33-year-old, originally from Hereford, has denied all charges.

Manchester Crown Court
Manchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Mr Justice Goss told the jury of eight women and four men at Manchester Crown Court that they must "be sure of the defendant's guilt or not" in all the allegations.

The jury has heard nine months of evidence, including claims Ms Letby deliberately injected babies with air, force fed others milk and poisoned some with insulin.

Ms Letby has insisted she did not harm any of the babies and has said there were issues of poor hygiene and staffing levels in the hospital. She has also accused senior doctors of mounting a conspiracy against her to mask failings in care.

Judge Mr Justice James Goss said many of the children had suffered "unexpected life-threatening collapses" and reminded the jury that the prosecution had argued there were many "common factors".

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC has said Ms Letby had been on shift at the time when each baby collapsed.

Mr Johnson also included 11 other common themes, from unusual skin discolouration to the babies collapsing just after having been visited by parents. The judge said prosecutors had argued "this is not a series of unconnected events".

He said they claim that when put in context with expert evidence, post-mortem examination findings and the discovery of notes and nursing handover sheets at Ms Letby's home, the jury "can be sure the defendant committed all the offences".

He reminded the jury that Ms Letby had denied harming any of the children and her case was that she was a hardworking and dedicated nurse.

During the trial Ms Letby said the handover sheets recovered from her home were taken from the hospital in error.

The judge also referred to notes found at Ms Letby's home in which she wrote, among other things, "I am evil, I did this".

The defence's case, he said, was that these were a "product of despair" written after she was removed from frontline nursing duties and placed in a clerical role.

He also said the defence rejected the prosecution's list of "common factors" in the cases, saying they did not establish a pattern.

The defence have said the jury cannot be sure in any event of Ms Letby's guilt.

The judge ended by instructing the jury to reach "unanimous verdicts on each count on the indictment".

Tube chaos later this month as new dates announced for drivers' strike

Tube chaos later this month as new dates announced for drivers’ strike

Ticketmaster crashes as Taylor Swift fans rush to get the first tickets for UK shows

Ticketmaster crashes as Taylor Swift fans rush to get the first tickets for UK shows

Joe Biden's nuclear football: The most powerful briefcase in the world

Joe Biden's nuclear football: The most powerful briefcase in the world

King Charles and Joe Biden meet at Windsor Castle after talks with Rishi Sunak.

King Charles greets Joe Biden at Windsor Castle after hailing ‘rock solid’ US-UK ties - dismissing ‘anti-British’ claims

Japan Heavy Rain

Two dead as heavy rains cause flooding and mudslides in south-west Japan

Kevin Spacey appeared in court today.

Kevin Spacey invited ’starstruck’ aspiring actor to flat before ‘performing sex act’ on him while asleep, court hears

Man, 60, left with bleed on the brain after random attack while walking with family in Richmond

Man, 60, left with bleed on the brain after random attack while walking with family in Richmond

Brits have long wait until heatwave: Exact date July downpours expected to end

Brits have long wait until heatwave: Exact date July downpours expected to end

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Kremlin says Putin met Wagner Group leader days after abortive mutiny

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Sweden’s Nato bid could be approved if EU opens doors to Turkey: Erdogan

Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election

'This is too soon': Hawaiian surfer, 44, dies after 'severing femoral artery' on Bali waves as family pay tribute

'This is too soon': Hawaiian surfer, 44, dies after ‘severing femoral artery’ on Bali waves as family pay tribute

'Please don't expect too much': Detectives hunting reservoir for Madeleine McCann issue update

'Please don’t expect too much': Detectives hunting reservoir for Madeleine McCann issue update

Emergency services are at the scene

Schoolboy arrested after 'teacher stabbed' at school in Gloucestershire

Six women to sue Met over 'failures to stop rapist cop David Carrick'

Six women to sue Met over 'failures to stop rapist cop David Carrick'

Joe Biden meets Rishi Sunak in Downing Street

Joe Biden hails ‘rock solid’ relationship with UK as he meets Rishi Sunak amid row over cluster bombs

Vladimir Putin

Russian air strike on Ukrainian school during aid distribution branded war crime

'Families very worried' as at least 300 migrants including children go missing at sea off Canary Islands

'Families very worried' as at least 300 migrants including children go missing at sea off Canary Islands
Joe Biden to meet Rishi Sunak and King Charles ahead of Nato summit - amid row over cluster bombs

Joe Biden to meet Rishi Sunak and King Charles ahead of Nato summit - amid row over cluster bombs
A man looks on to a swollen river

Schools closed in Indian capital after monsoon floods kill at least 15

Summer holiday chaos as easyJet cancels 1,700 flights to and from Gatwick due to air traffic control delays

Summer holiday chaos as easyJet cancels 1,700 flights to and from Gatwick due to air traffic control delays
YouTube media personality Logan Paul

US food agency called on to investigate energy drink backed by YouTube stars

Flooding in New York

One dead after flooding overwhelms roads in New York state

Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka glares as she's booed off Wimbledon court - before blasting 'drunk' fans

Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka glares as she’s booed off Wimbledon court - before blasting 'drunk' fans
Man, 23, wanted by police in connection with serious assault in Uxbridge

Man, 23, wanted by police in connection with serious assault in Uxbridge

A woman mourns at a grave

Data shows how many Russians have died in Ukraine

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

