Luke Littler becomes millionaire after winning Grand Slam of Darts in first ranking major title

By Chay Quinn

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler has become a millionaire after winning the Grand Slam of Darts - his first ranked major title.

The ace bested Martin Lukeman with 15 legs in succession to win 16-3 in Wolverhampton on his debut in the competition.

Littler, 17, had overcome Scot Gary Anderson in an epic semi-final deciding leg before blitzing the final to take home a whopping £150,000 jackpot.

'The Nuke' has now taken his career prize money over £1million - despite only breaking onto the scene a year ago.

Littler lost the first two legs of the final but then reeled off 15 in a row before sealing a 16-3 victory, his first major ranking title and the first prize of £150,000.

Littler, who hit 12 180s and averaged 107.08 in a ruthless display, told Sky Sports: "I'm just so glad to win it.

"I've been playing well all week long, it's been a long week but it's paid off and I'm so happy to win this.

"I've always got to have my scoring power with me, no matter who I play, it's got to be there. I can't afford to drop off in any legs. I had a slow start but I kicked on from there.

"I knew coming into the tournament that if I did get my hands on the trophy I'd be up to number five in the world.

"Number five in the space of 10 months, there's still two more ranking tournaments to go so hopefully I can go a bit higher than five."

Littler had earlier overturned a four-leg deficit to beat Gary Anderson 16-15 in a thrilling semi-final.

Anderson hit finishes of 164, 142, 124 and 102 as he opened up a 13-9 lead, but Littler stormed back to win seven of the last nine legs.