Gary Lineker steps down from presenting Sports Personality of the Year after quitting MOTD

Gary Lineker during the Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Gary Lineker is stepping down from presenting Sports Personality of the Year after quitting Match of the Day.

Last year's awards ceremony, which Lineker presented alongside retired Lioness Alex Scott, and TV presenters Gabby Logan and Clare Balding, was his last, it has been confirmed.

It comes after it was announced that Lineker will stop presenting football highlights show Match Of The Day (MOTD) at the end of the current Premier League season.

However, he has extended his contract with the BBC for the 2026 World Cup.

A Sports Personality of the Year spokesperson said: "We can confirm Gary has decided to step down from the team presenting BBC Sports Personality Of The Year.

"After 23 years, last year's 70th anniversary was his final show."

Gary Lineker. Picture: Alamy

The decision is understood to not be related to discussions over Lineker continuing to present live football.

It was previously reported that the former Leicester City footballer was open to staying on at MOTD but was not offered a new deal.

Following the announcement, Lineker said: "I'm delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen."

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: "Gary is a world-class presenter, and we're delighted that he'll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup.

"After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week.

"He'll be hugely missed on the show but we're so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football."

Lineker, who regularly tops public lists of the corporation's highest earners, was briefly suspended from hosting MOTD in March last year after tweeting about the UK Government's asylum policy.

In response, Lineker's colleagues, including Alan Shearer and Ian Wright, refused to appear on the show in solidarity with Lineker and it was reduced to a 20-minute highlights package with no hosts, pundits or commentary.

Lineker was reinstated just over one week later.