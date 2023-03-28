M25 closed near Heathrow for 'considerable time' after 'car smashed into lorry' as driver fights for life

28 March 2023, 07:55 | Updated: 28 March 2023, 09:47

File photo of the M25 closed earlier this month
File photo of the M25 closed earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The M25 has been closed for a three-junction stretch after a car crash involving three vehicles late on Monday night.

The road is closed between junction 14 (Stanwell Park/Heathrow Airport) and junction 16 (M40) while the Met Police are at the scene investigating the collision between a car and an HGV, which took place shortly before midnight on Monday.

Authorities said the closures are expected to be "protracted and in place for a considerable time today." Police said the driver of the car is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if anyone has been seriously hurt or killed in the crash, and police have been contacted for more details.

Highways England has warned drivers to avoid the area, with queues stretching back miles, or follow the signs of diversion in place:

  • Exit the M25 at J14 and take the 3rd exit on to the A3113
  • At the next roundabout take the 1st exit on to the A3044
  • Bear left on to the A4 and travel along this road towards M4 J5
  • Join the M4 J5 eastbound and travel to J4B
  • Rejoin the M25 clockwise

Police said: "Police and LAS were called to the M25 at junction 14 at 23:55hrs on Monday 27 March following reports of a collision involving a HGV and a car.

"The driver of the car was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries have been assessed as life threatening.Road closures are in place while emergency services deal."

