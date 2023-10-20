Lorry overturns on M4 amid high winds and rain from Storm Babet, causing road closures and huge tailbacks

The crash caused huge tailbacks. Picture: National Highways

By Kit Heren

A lorry overturned on the M4 on Friday amid high winds and rain from Storm Babet, causing huge tailbacks on the motorway.

The heavy goods vehicle was involved in a collision with two other cars on Friday morning on the M4, which links London and south Wales, via Bristol.

Details of the cause of the crash remain unclear, and emergency services have also not given any information about injuries.

The motorway has been closed in both directions between Bath and Chippenham - junctions 17 and 18 - since about 9.10 on Friday morning, although police said on Friday evening that they hoped to open the westbound carriageway soon.

But the eastbound carriageway is likely to remain shut "well into this evening", officers said.

Gloucestershire Police said: "Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious collision on the M4. The collision happened just inside the Wiltshire border between Junction 17 Chippenham and Junction 18 Bath at approximately 9.10am.

The M4 closed after the crash. Picture: Alamy

"Multiple vehicles are involved, including an HGV. The M4 is closed in both directions at Junction 17 while emergency services are in attendance.

"Due to the nature of the collision and the vehicles involved, this closure is likely to remain in place for some time. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. Anyone with information should call 101 and quote log number 93 of today."

Wiltshire Police said later: "Following the collision on the M4 this morning, a full closure remains in place between junctions 17 and 18.

"We hope to open the westbound carriageway as soon as possible, however the eastbound carriageway will remain closed well into this evening.

"Please plan your journey ahead if you would normally travel this route. Thank you."

It comes as Storm Babet wreaks havoc across much of the country, with heavy winds and rain disrupting travel for many.

Several major roads have been closed, rail lines blocked and flights grounded by the severe weather.

The extreme conditions meant all railway lines running through Swindon, close to where the crash took place, were blocked, as well as several routes across northern England, the Midlands and North Wales.

Some drivers on social media said the road conditions on the M4 on Friday were "horrendous" with significant surface water and spray reducing visibility.