Miles of congestion on M1 after crash left lorry hanging precariously off bridge above A14

A lorry was left hanging precariously off a bridge above the A14 after the HGV crashed into a barrier on the M1 in Leicestershire. Picture: Twitter/@Northants_RPT

By Chris Samuel

A lorry was left hanging precariously off a bridge above the A14 after the HGV crashed into a barrier on the M1 in Leicestershire.

The accident occurred shortly before 4.40am on Monday at junction 19 on the southbound carriageway of the motorway at the Catthorpe Interchange.

The driver of the lorry was not injured, police said.

The M1 southbound carriageway at junction 19 is closed, while the A14 running beneath the M1 is shut in both directions.

Link roads from the M6 south onto the the A14 east and the A14 west on the M6 north were also closed.

Leicestershire Police have advised that drivers look for "alternative routes and avoid the area where possible".

The lorry was left hanging precariously off a bridge after the crash. Picture: Twitter/@Northants_RPT

National Highways said the lorry has been recovered and that emergency repairs are taking place.

National Highways said the lorry has since been recovered. Picture: Twitter/@Northants_RPT

In an update, Highways England said: "The closures will be in place most of the day due to the nature of the collision and complex recovery work."

The #M1 is closed south, J20 #Lutterworth - J19 #A14 #Catthorpe due to a collision.



The link roads from the #M6 south onto the #A14 east and the #A14 west onto the #M6 north are also closed.



Follow @HighwaysEMIDS for more information & diversion routes. pic.twitter.com/uP9JpLSmyP — Northants Roads Policing Team (@Northants_RPT) April 24, 2023

The #M1 is closed south between J20 - J19 following a collision involving a lorry.



The link roads from the #M6 south onto the #A14 east & the #A14 west onto the #M6 north are also closed.



There are 4 miles of congestion on the #M1 on approach to J20.https://t.co/RAvRVC5VCB pic.twitter.com/CaKTs7vkHj — National Highways: East Midlands (@HighwaysEMIDS) April 24, 2023

The incident has resulted in congestion throughout the area as drivers sought out for different routes.

Diversions have been set up for motorists, who face four miles of congestion on the M1 and delays of around 45 minutes.