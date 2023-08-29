Terrifying moment ‘machete-wielding’ youth runs through Notting Hill carnival crowds amid night ‘marred by violence’

29 August 2023, 18:13

This is the moment a group flees at Notting Hill carnival.
This is the moment a group flees at Notting Hill carnival. Picture: Alamy/TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment a group of youths flee a scene at Notting Hill carnival with a 'machete' amid an evening of 'violence'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage shared online shows the frightening moment a group of young men run away from another young person left fallen on the ground in the middle of the street.

The majority of the group are shown wearing all black and have balaclavas masking their faces.

Images captured of the scene appears to show one of the group members wielding a machete in his hand as he runs through the huge crowds.

Onlookers appear to step back to make way for the group as they run through, meanwhile police who arrive on horseback seemingly go on to follow the group.

It comes after it emerged eight men had been stabbed in a spate of attacks at the event on Monday, leaving one in critical condition.

Reacting to the video online, one user commented: "Thank god I missed that."

While another commented on Monday: "Glad I went yesterday and not today."

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital following a stabbing in Warfield Road just after 9pm on Monday.

Another man, 19, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed shortly before 8pm in Ladbroke Grove.

Six other men, aged between 18 and 40, sustained non-life threatening injuries in separate attacks on Monday evening as the Notting Hill carnival drew to a close.

Read more: 'Move it to a park': Tory Mayor candidate says move 'dangerous' Notting Hill Carnival to 'easier to police' location

Read more: Man in critical condition after series of stabbings at Notting Hill carnival

Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of a video shared online which shows a male assaulting another male while armed with a large knife.

"Officers are investigating and will continue to work closely with partners to prevent this type of crime taking place at Carnival.”

Some 275 arrests were made by the Met across two days of the carnival, with 165 of them taking place on Monday for a range of offences.

That includes possession of offensive weapons, assaults on police officers, possession of drugs and sexual offences.

"It is regrettable that for a second year in a row, Monday night at Carnival has been marred by serious violence, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who oversaw the policing operation, said.

"Nobody disputes the significance of Carnival on London's cultural calendar and the overwhelming majority of those who came will have had a positive experience.

"However, we cannot overlook the stabbings, sexual assaults and attacks on police officers that we have seen.

"As we do following any major operation, we will be reviewing the events of the past two days and giving thorough consideration to what may need to change in future years."

The cultural festival takes place in the iconic Notting Hill every year, with the event’s finale taking place on Monday.

Millions of people visited the carnival across the weekend as part of the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history.

Celebrities including Lily Allen, Idris Elba and Nick Grimshaw were among those partying at this year's carnival.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

US to send further 250 million dollars in weapons to Ukraine

Egypt Sudan

Sudan’s military leader visits Egypt on first trip abroad since conflict began

Breaking
The officer was struck saving a man on the rail line at Balderton

Hero officer who was hit by a train as he saved distressed man dies in hospital and is named by police

Election 2024 Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends Republican presidential bid

APTOPIX Russia Prigozhin

Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin buried in private service

3M SEC

3M agrees to pay £4.7 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members

Zimbabwe Elections

Zimbabwe opposition party calls for fresh elections

A heat blast will send temperatures soaring as the UK enters peak hurricane season

'Unpredictable' weather to hit UK as 'peak Atlantic hurricane' season arrives bringing an end to 10-day heatwave

LBC understands the final say on whether officers can stay in post or be sacked will be given to Chief Constables, rather than independent lawyers on misconduct panels

Home Office set to make it easier for police chiefs to sack dodgy cops found guilty of misconduct

Guatemala Election

Candidate declared winner of Guatemala election as his party is suspended

Water Main Break-Times Square

New York subway floods as 127-year-old water main gives way under Times Square

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un says North Korea must be ready for US-led invasion plots

Netherlands Pakistan

Prosecutors demand 12 years for Pakistan ex-cricketer over call to kill Wilders

Russia Obit Prigozhin

Memorial service for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin ‘has taken place’

Latif Khoosa, a member of Imran Khan's legal team, leaves Islamabad High Court

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s corruption conviction and jail sentence

Passengers won't receive compensation amid the travel chaos.

‘You won’t get any compensation’: Thousands of passengers warned they won’t be refunded after air traffic control chaos

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met Chief has urged his officers not to show their support for causes whilst on duty.

LGBT charity hits back at Met chief as he says police can wear poppies but must avoid 'attaching' themselves to causes
Russia Hardliner Arrested

Russian hard-line nationalist to stay in prison after accusing Putin of weakness

Wilko could be saved from falling into administration

Can Wilko be saved? Redundancies paused as last-minute bids come in to rescue retailer

The officer was struck saving a man on the rail line at Balderton

Tens of thousands raised for hero cop seriously injured when he was hit by a train as he saved distressed man
Pope Francis

Vatican seeks to calm outrage over Pope’s praise for Russia’s imperial past

A militia fighter in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia

At least 183 killed in unrest in Ethiopia’s Amhara region since July, says UN

Sara Sharif's body was found at a property in Hammond Road, Woking

Sara Sharif's cause of death 'undetermined' - but is 'likely to be unnatural'

Toyota's Motomachi plant

All assembly lines at Toyota’s Japan car plants shut down by computer problems

Downing Street was not drawn on speculation a French airline's error was to blame for air traffic control havoc

No10 says 'wait for investigation' after suggestions French airline's error led to UK air traffic control chaos
Yevgeny Prigozhin

Putin not planning to attend funeral of Wagner chief Prigozhin, says Kremlin

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is unlikely to return to public duties despite recent apparent shows of support

Prince Andrew 'much-loved' but will not return to public royal duties despite recent shows of support
Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit