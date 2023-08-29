Terrifying moment ‘machete-wielding’ youth runs through Notting Hill carnival crowds amid night ‘marred by violence’

This is the moment a group flees at Notting Hill carnival. Picture: Alamy/TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment a group of youths flee a scene at Notting Hill carnival with a 'machete' amid an evening of 'violence'.

Footage shared online shows the frightening moment a group of young men run away from another young person left fallen on the ground in the middle of the street.

The majority of the group are shown wearing all black and have balaclavas masking their faces.

Images captured of the scene appears to show one of the group members wielding a machete in his hand as he runs through the huge crowds.

Onlookers appear to step back to make way for the group as they run through, meanwhile police who arrive on horseback seemingly go on to follow the group.

It comes after it emerged eight men had been stabbed in a spate of attacks at the event on Monday, leaving one in critical condition.

Reacting to the video online, one user commented: "Thank god I missed that."

While another commented on Monday: "Glad I went yesterday and not today."

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital following a stabbing in Warfield Road just after 9pm on Monday.

Another man, 19, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed shortly before 8pm in Ladbroke Grove.

Six other men, aged between 18 and 40, sustained non-life threatening injuries in separate attacks on Monday evening as the Notting Hill carnival drew to a close.

Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of a video shared online which shows a male assaulting another male while armed with a large knife.

"Officers are investigating and will continue to work closely with partners to prevent this type of crime taking place at Carnival.”

Some 275 arrests were made by the Met across two days of the carnival, with 165 of them taking place on Monday for a range of offences.

That includes possession of offensive weapons, assaults on police officers, possession of drugs and sexual offences.

"It is regrettable that for a second year in a row, Monday night at Carnival has been marred by serious violence, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who oversaw the policing operation, said.

"Nobody disputes the significance of Carnival on London's cultural calendar and the overwhelming majority of those who came will have had a positive experience.

"However, we cannot overlook the stabbings, sexual assaults and attacks on police officers that we have seen.

"As we do following any major operation, we will be reviewing the events of the past two days and giving thorough consideration to what may need to change in future years."

The cultural festival takes place in the iconic Notting Hill every year, with the event’s finale taking place on Monday.

Millions of people visited the carnival across the weekend as part of the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history.

Celebrities including Lily Allen, Idris Elba and Nick Grimshaw were among those partying at this year's carnival.