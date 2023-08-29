'Move it to a park': Tory Mayor candidate says move 'dangerous' Notting Hill Carnival to 'easier to police' location

29 August 2023, 08:05

'move it': Tory Mayoral hopeful speaks out on Notting Hill Carnival

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Tory candidate to be Mayor of London has called for the Notting Hill Carnival to be 'moved to a park' to make it 'easier to police' after a spate of violence at the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two men are in hospital following a spate of stabbing incidents as the Notting Hill Carnival came to a close, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said a 29-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a stabbing in Warfield Road, just off Harrow Road, shortly after 9pm on Monday.

A 19-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove shortly before 8pm.

Read more: Man in critical condition after series of stabbings at Notting Hill carnival

Read more: Notting Hill Carnival boss says Susan Hall should come and see what event 'does for people'

Police said six other men, aged 18, 19, 20, 25, 28 and 40, sustained non-life threatening injuries in separate stabbing incidents throughout Monday evening.

There were 275 arrests across the two days of the carnival, with 165 arrests on Monday for a range of offences, including possession of offensive weapons, assaults on police officers, possession of drugs and sexual offences.

Performers in costume pause during a parade on the final day of Notting Hill Carnival
Performers in costume pause during a parade on the final day of Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Getty

When LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast asked Conservative London mayoral candidate Susan Hall about violence at the event she said it should be moved to a location easier to police.

"We have this every single year. Move it to where it can be policed much better."

"Because it's so good and so successful very very many people go there, so it's very very difficult to police."

Ms Hall said she was urging organisers to move the event to "somewhere it can be policed much better."

"Perhaps to a park," but she said "every year" she hears reports of "accidents and stabbings and various things going on that we don't want"

She told Nick that police officers didn't want to be there because "they know they're in danger.

Police pose with costumed revellers, a man and his parrot take a morning stroll
Police pose with costumed revellers, a man and his parrot take a morning stroll. Picture: Alamy

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who oversaw the policing operation, said: "It is regrettable that for a second year in a row, Monday night at Carnival has been marred by serious violence.

"Nobody disputes the significance of Carnival on London's cultural calendar and the overwhelming majority of those who came will have had a positive experience. However, we cannot overlook the stabbings, sexual assaults and attacks on police officers that we have seen.

"As we do following any major operation, we will be reviewing the events of the past two days and giving thorough consideration to what may need to change in future years."

Metropolitan police officers watch the crowds at the Notting Hill Carnival
Metropolitan police officers watch the crowds at the Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "It is important to recognise the positives that we can take away from the event. I am pleased that by working in close partnership with the event organisers and the stewarding teams, we were able to closely monitor crowd density and intervene in an effective way to prevent any incidents of crushing at peak times.

"I would like to thank all the officers who have worked so hard over the weekend to keep people safe.

"Carnival is a challenging policing environment. Officers were asked to be vigilant and alert but to be approachable, respectful and sensitive at the same time. They did all of that and more and they deserve our recognition and our thanks."

Participants in the Notting Hill Carnival celebration are seen in west London over the Summer Bank Holiday weekend.
Participants in the Notting Hill Carnival celebration are seen in west London over the Summer Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Alamy

Earlier on Monday, colourfully-costumed revellers paraded through the streets of west London, marking the climax of the carnival.

Thousands took part in an exuberant adult parade as part of the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history.

People were partying atop floats followed by drummers and feathered mas bands dancing to the beat, while stilt walkers strutted around.

Meanwhile the sweet, smoky scent of jerk chicken filled the side streets where sound systems played everything from rare groove to house, samba, reggae and ska.

Celebrities including Lily Allen, Idris Elba and Nick Grimshaw were among those partying at this year's carnival.

It is expected more than two million people will have taken to the streets of west London by the end of the bank holiday as the carnival, Europe's biggest street party, celebrates two landmark anniversaries.

The introduction of sound systems and mas bands 50 years ago transformed it into a large-scale event and the docking of the Empire Windrush 75 years ago heralded mass immigration from the Caribbean.

One DJ set this year was hosted by Luther star Elba, 50, who has been DJing for years and had a residency in the Club Room at HI Ibiza in 2022.

Among the most memorable additions to the parade was a Windrush-themed double-decker bus seen travelling up Ladbroke Grove.

The "beautifully designed" vehicle told the story of the Windrush generation and their "impact on carnival, the transport network and our city", according to London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Deborah Klass, of the Windrush Generation Legacy Association, who was on board, told the BBC: "It's a landmark moment for us - this year is significantly momentous."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Residents of the Ulez-free street are being offered hefty sums for parking space.

Drivers offer residents of ULEZ-free road ‘£100 a month’ to use their driveways in bid to dodge fees

A parasite in a specimen jar

Surgeon probing Australian woman’s mystery symptoms finds live worm in her brain

Simon Calder anticipated the disruption will start to clear up on Wednesday

Air traffic control chaos cancels 250,000 passengers' flights but disruption set to ease on Wednesday

Scooter destroyed in wildfire

Greece reinforces firefighters as massive wildfire shows no sign of abating

Satellite image of Typhoon Saola

Typhoon Saola to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Taiwan on way to China

Environmental groups have warned the plans could pollute England's rivers

Michael Gove planning to rewrite water pollution rules in bid to boost housebuilding

Exclusive
On Monday flights to the UK and Ireland were cancelled as a result of air traffic control issues in the UK

Brit stranded in Portugal for at least a week amid air traffic control chaos faces having to take unpaid leave

Luis Rubiales has said he refuses to resign

Spanish FA urges suspended president Luis Rubiales to quit as pressure grows following Jenni Hermoso kiss

Two men are in hospital

Man in critical condition after series of stabbings at Notting Hill carnival

Transport Secretary Mark Harper (archive image) slammed Sadiq Khan's controversial Ulez expansion

'It’s not about air quality, it’s about raising money!': Transport Secretary slams Sadiq Khan's divisive Ulez expansion

Guatemala Election

Candidate declared winner of Guatemala election as his party is suspended

Tropical Weather

Florida declares widespread state of emergency ahead of expected hurricane

Donald Trump

Donald Trump to stand trial next year over bid to overturn election result

Prince Andrew is unlikely to return to public duties despite recent apparent shows of support

Prince Andrew 'much-loved' but will not return to public royal duties despite recent shows of support

Sadiq Khan's expansion of Ulez has been heavily opposed

Ulez expands to cover all of London as Sadiq Khan ploughs on with controversial scheme despite heavy opposition

Sara Sharif was found dead in Woking as police hunt her father and two others

Sara Sharif's father and two others wanted in global manhunt are always one step ahead, Pakistani police complain

Latest News

See more Latest News

Passengers have faced enormous delays and cancellations

Air traffic control chaos: How to get compensation for delayed flights, and whether airlines owe you a refund
Interior ministers of Poland and Baltic states

Poland and Baltic states warn Belarus they will close border if provoked

Elton John was taken to hospital after a fall

Elton John rushed to hospital after suffering from fall at villa in Nice

Police are trying to find Autumn and her father Simon Cooney

Urgent search for girl, 3, believed to be with her father police are hunting after assault as cops 'fear for her safety'
Thousands of passengers will be affected by flight delays

Air traffic control fault forcing hundreds of flights to be cancelled 'fixed' but passengers face days of disruption
The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

Spanish prosecutors launch sexual assault probe against Luis Rubiales after Jenni Hermoso kiss as he's told to quit
Shakira

Shakira to receive Video Vanguard honour at MTV Awards

US Marines Osprey aircraft

US marines remain in hospital after fatal aircraft crash in Australia

Migrants in Lesbos

Four children among five dead as migrant boats get into trouble off Greek coast

Ron DeSantis, centre, and his wife Casey bow their heads during a prayer at a vigil for the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting

Florida governor Ron DeSantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn racist killings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit