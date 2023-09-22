Heartbroken brother of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack pays tribute after her death aged 27

Maddy Cusack died on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The devastated brother of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack has paid tribute to her after she died aged 27.

Cusack, who had just been named vice-captain of the club last month, died on Wednesday.

She had just started her sixth year with the Blades and had said how excited she was to return.

She joined the team in January 2019 and became the first woman to reach 100 appearances for the club last season.

She also worked as a marketing executive at the club.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Sheffield United Football Club is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack.

"A respected player, Maddy, 27, last season reached the milestone of 100 appearances for Sheffield United Women.

"Additionally, she was a valued colleague in the offices at Bramall Lane, moving over from the Sheffield United Community Foundation to the Club in 2021 to help market all areas of the Blades."

Sheffield United Football Club is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack.



The Club and Maddy’s family would appreciate a period of privacy and will not comment further at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/49iTkBGgOA — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) September 21, 2023

Tributes have since poured in for Cusack, with her brother being among the first to pay his respects.

He tweeted: "My beautiful sister. May you rest in peace Maddy."

The club's CEO, Stephen Bettis, said: "This is heart-breaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane.

"Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

"Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed."While taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy's family, friends and colleagues."

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, saying: "On behalf of the FA, the Lionesses, the Women's Super League and the Women's Championship, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Maddy's family, friends, team-mates and everyone at Sheffield United.

"Maddy also represented England at age-group level and we will pay tribute to her at an appropriate point."

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson tweeted: "Sending all my love and condolences to Maddy's family at this awful time!"

Billy Sharp, the former captain of United's men's team, said: "Such a lovely girl. Enjoyed some amazing times with Maddy and the Blades. Such a sad loss. RIP Maddy."