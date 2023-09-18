Tyson Fury and wife Paris welcome seventh baby as couple reveal gender

Tyson and Paris Fury have welcomed their seventh child together. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Boxing legend Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have welcomed their seventh baby together.

Their new child joins six siblings, including Venezuela, 14, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson Fury II, five, Valencia Amber, four, Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, and Athena, who is one.

Tyson, who has been married to Paris for 15 years, revealed their baby boy arrived at 2.29am. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 13oz.

"We're over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family," the couple told OK! Magazine.

Tyson and Paris Fury. Picture: Getty

"His brothers and sisters can't wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun!

"Our boy is the most perfect addition and we're bursting with love for him. It's crazy how you can love someone so quick."

Revealing Paris' pregnancy earlier in the year, Tyson, 35, said: "I get to do date night with my beautiful pregnant wife Paris, Gods is great.

"Seventh baby incoming, fantastic news to cheer me up."

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is on October 28. Picture: Getty

The couple have been together since they met when they were teenagers in 2008.

They have recently celebrated the release of their new family reality TV show, At Home with the Fury's.

The boxing legend's next fight will take place on October 28 against former UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.