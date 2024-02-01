Madeleine McCann suspect 'had notes of child rape fantasies' as prosecutor says they give an 'insight into his mind'

1 February 2024, 13:54

Christian Brueckner is the main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann
Christian Brueckner is the main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann had notebooks containing grim sexual fantasies - including a drawing of a child being raped.

Listen to this article

Christian Brueckner, who is going on trial next month for rape and child sexual abuse, wrote about his imaginings of kidnapping a woman and a child.

He also goes on to describe a rape, according to European news outlet RTL.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said: "There are a lot of handwritten notes from Christian B. These are a kind of notebook with some very personal content.

"These notebooks provide insights into the defendant's mind.

"In the books you can find records and also self-painted pictures."

Maddie has been missing since 2007
Maddie has been missing since 2007. Picture: Alamy

Brueckner is accused of three rapes and two sexual assaults against children between December 2000 and June 2017 in Portugal.

He spent several years in the Algarve - the region where Madeleine was snatched from in 2007.

The 46-year-old is already serving a seven year sentence in Lower Saxony for raping an elderly US woman in Portugal.

The charges do not relate to Madeleine's disappearance. She is still considered a missing person by British police.

"The investigations into the Maddie case are ongoing and are independent of the outcome of the upcoming trial," Mr Wolters said.

Christian Brueckner is going on trial next month for charges unrelated to Madeleine
Christian Brueckner is going on trial next month for charges unrelated to Madeleine. Picture: Handout

At the turn of the year, Kate and Gerry McCann said they still hope that perseverance will pay off in their bid to find out what happened to their daughter.

They said in a statement: "Whilst there is no new significant news to share in the search for Madeleine, efforts continue with the same determination, commitment and vigour. We believe such perseverance will eventually yield results.

"Despite our own personal circumstances, it is impossible to be unaffected by the awful events happening around the world this year with so many wars, immeasurable pain and suffering, children abducted, killed and orphaned.

"Let's hope that 2024 brings a greater love for mankind, hope and peace to us all."

