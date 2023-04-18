Woman who said she was Madeleine McCann reported to cops over claim 'she had phone with indecent images of children'

18 April 2023, 18:03 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 18:04

Julia has been accused of leaving behind a phone that had explicit content of children on it
Julia has been accused of leaving behind a phone that had explicit content of children on it. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

The woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann has been reported to police over allegations that indecent images of children were found on her phone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Julia Wendell made headlines as she claimed she was the missing girl who vanished in Portugal in 2007.

She joined up with a self-professed psychic called Fia Johansson in the US.

But the two have now fallen out after a DNA test found she was not Madeleine.

Read more: 'Evil will never win': Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann hits back after 'phone seized' by cops

Now, Johansson has reported Julia to Orange County Sheriff's Department in California, who have said it will be sent on to police in Germany and Poland to investigate.

She has handed over a phone she says Julia left behind and alleged it contains explicit images of children, as well as evidence she encouraged young girls to join sex platforms, The Sun reports.

She told the paper: "Police are taking this very seriously and have assured me that a full investigation will be done."

Julia, 21, denies any wrongdoing and said he had already spoken to police about the claims.

Wendell's claims to be Madeleine are wrong
Wendell's claims to be Madeleine are wrong. Picture: Social media

"I didn't have child pornography on my phone. I am not a paedo and I never tried to encourage any teenagers to do anything illegal and bad and disgusting," she said.

"I am not a paedo. I am a victim of a paedo."

She said if indecent images were on there, they must have been put there by someone else.

Read more: Woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann to take new DNA test after first showed she wasn't missing girl

"Just think carefully, if someone is a paedo, I believe this person would never go by himself to a police station or this person would never talk about what I was talking in public to the whole world because it would be very dangerous for this person,” she said.

“It is not logical ...I am saying the truth and I will make my name clean because I am not a monster."

Sgt Mike Woodroof, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, said an investigation "must be completed first prior to determining if any criminal elements can be applied".

The department said: "We are not going to make any comments about the case.

The Polish woman said she believed she was Madeleine
The Polish woman said she believed she was Madeleine. Picture: Handout

"Our investigation is taking a deep look into it and we're going to let them do their investigative duties and then from that point let the judicial system take over – if it needs to."

Last week Julia apologised to Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann for causing them "sadness" as a result of her claims.

Julia sparked a worldwide storm after claiming she was Madeleine. Her original Instagram account iammadeleinemccan had more than one million followers before it was deactivated.

She said she had few memories from her childhood and pointed to a defect in her eye similar to the one Madeleine was known to have to back up her claims.

In recent posts, she insisted: "I have to say I never said I am Madeleine. I always said that I believe I could be Madeleine."

Private investigator and celebrity medium Dr Johansson took her to California after she received death threats in Poland. She was given power of attorney over the 21-year-old and appeared alongside her on US talk show Dr Phil.

After the DNA test proved she was not Madeleine, Julia returned to Poland and has said that Dr Fia Johansson was "trying to scare" her adding that she’s no longer sure whether the "medium" ever wanted to help at all.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wayne and Riley Peckham were jailed for murder after they savagely beat Matthew Rodwell to death over his relationship with Kerry Peckham in January last year

'Like a pack of animals': Father and son jailed after murdering his ex-wife's new lover

The price of supermarket essentials has skyrocketed in the last year due to food inflation.

Leon co-founder says government needs to 'subsidise the cost of healthy foods for people in poverty'

Armed police officers in front of a health club in Duisburg, Germany

Several people injured in gym attack in German city

APTOPIX Poland Holocaust Remembrance

Auschwitz march held ahead of Warsaw Ghetto 80th anniversary

Books-Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney memoir to revisit aftermath of US Capitol siege

Andrew Marr has called the rocketing price of food "frankly absurd" and says as it particularly effects cheaper options in the supermarket, inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off.

Andrew Marr: The frankly absurd rise in food prices affects us all - but inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off
Knives available to buy online

Weapons shop owner brazenly slams Government crackdown on 'menacing' blades: 'Kitchen knives do the job too'

Dean Dunham talks us through the changes to PPMs

Everything you need to know about the new pre-payment meters code of practice

Asylum seekers will be given an income of £1,600-per-month in Wales under new plans by Labour's Welsh Government under Mark Drakeford

Asylum seekers in Wales will receive £1,600-per-month in benefits and public money to fight deportation

Germany Military Accident

Seven soldiers hurt in military vehicle crash in Germany

Evan Gershkovich

Judge upholds detention of jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

Sudan

Ceasefire begins after fighting in Sudan kills nearly 200

Falling Satellite

Old Nasa satellite falling to Earth but risk of danger ‘low’

White House Toddler

Toddler reunited with parents after crawling through White House fence

Switzerland Dinosaur Auction

T rex skeleton sells for more than £4 million at Zurich auction

Sadiq Khan has confirmed plans for a new "West London Orbital" Overground link from west to north west London set to launch in the early 2030s, as he contends with a backlash over the expansion of his ULEZ scheme.

Sadiq Khan confirms West London Orbital rail link plans as Mayor faces Ulez expansion backlash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greggs is in a bun fight over late night food

Greggs gears up for legal battle to serve late night sausage rolls as police claim 24-hour bacon baps will worsen crime
Teacher Death-Teens Charged

Teenagers plead guilty to murder after Iowa teacher’s killing

Southwest Airlines

US airline grounds flights over technical glitch

Travel woes for Brits to get worse over the next five years, National Rail leak reveals.

More train delays ahead: Network Rail leak reveals services are 'only going to get worse' in next five years
Fox Dominion Lawsuit

Trial begins in case against Fox News for false election claims

Russia Ukraine Putin

Putin visits headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine

Love Island star Amy Hart speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about cyber-flashing

Love Island star Amy Hart felt 'violated' after being bombarded with 'cyberflashing' online
Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but Royal Family 'haven't met apology request'
The Wagner mercenaries said they had carried out atrocities

Chilling video shows Russian Wagner commanders admit killing children as young as five in execution campaign in Ukraine
The crash happened at a Co-op store in Teesside

Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Danny Graham crashes car into shop after drinking 'up to 10 pints'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession
King Charles reportedly said it would have been "inappropriate" for wives to attend the Queen's final moments

Kate 'reluctantly missed final goodbye with the Queen so Meghan wouldn't come - on King Charles' request'
Coronation rehearsal (LBC)

'A very special moment': First glimpse of King Charles’s Coronation procession as rehearsal makes its way down The Mall

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

Nick and Chris Phip

‘They should be taken off the streets completely’: zombie knives and machetes causing 'misery' declares Crime Minister
Shelagh Fogarty

'The dead zone!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM's claims that anti-maths mindset is holding back UK economy
James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest
Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset
nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses
Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit