Christian Brueckner’s lawyer pledges to clear Madeleine McCann prime suspect of rape charges and free him from jail

16 February 2024, 07:20 | Updated: 16 February 2024, 07:57

Christian Brueckner's lawyer has said he thinks he can get an acquittal for the Madeleine McCann suspect.
Christian Brueckner's lawyer has said he thinks he can get an acquittal for the Madeleine McCann suspect. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Jenny Medlicott

The lawyer of Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner has pledged to get his rape charges cleared as he’s set to go on trial on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lawyer Friedrich Fülscher said he was confident he could defend Brueckner against rape allegations, which are unrelated to Madeleine McCann, dating between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal.

He has claimed the charges are part of a witch-hunt against the 47-year-old, who is already serving a seven-year jail sentence for rape.

Brueckner is set to go to trial in Germany on Friday over the allegations - which include an accusation of raping an Irish holiday rep at knifepoint in 2004.

Fülscher said he had brought on a powerful defence team for Brueckner, who is also the prime suspect in the abduction of three-year-old Madeleine McCann.

His lawyer said: “I am convinced that there can only be an acquittal at the end of the trial.”

He warned witnesses: “They will have to be prepared for unpleasant questions.”

Previously, Fülscher claimed that the suspect’s charges are based on “very, very shaky foundations”.

Brueckner is set to appear before a court in Braunschweig over three accusations of rape and two sexual offences involving children in Portugal.

He faces between five and 15 years in prison if he is found guilty.

Brueckner is due before a court on Friday.
Brueckner is due before a court on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Read more: German Madeleine McCann suspect 'tried to recruit man to kidnap child' in Portugal a week before she vanished

Read more: Madeleine McCann suspect 'had notes of child rape fantasies' as prosecutor says they give an 'insight into his mind'

It comes after it was claimed last week that Brueckner tried to recruit a man to find a child to sell to a rich family one week before Madeleine McCann went missing.

Ken Ralphs was living in a nomadic community in southwest Portugal when a friend told him about the alleged plot.

The friend, who has not been named, was living in a teepee in the woods some 20 miles outside of Praia da Luz, the seaside resort Madeleine disappeared from in May 2007.

"We were sitting around the fire one night after a meal, we had a few beers and during the early hours of the morning my friend began to cry," Mr Ralphs, a former political campaigner, said.

"I asked him what the matter was and, eventually, he confessed to me he was getting involved with Christian to steal a child from Praia da Luz from a rich family."

Brueckner is the prime suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann.
Brueckner is the prime suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

The 59-year-old said he warned his friend not to get involved and said he could help with money after he returned from a trip to the UK.

Mr Ralphs said he had returned to the UK when he heard of Madeleine's disappearance, and he drove from his father's home in Workington to tell police what he knew.

Brueckner, 46, who is in jail in Germany for raping an elderly American woman in Praia da Luz in 2005, denies involvement in Madeleine's disappearance and he has not been charged in relation to her.

She was three years old when she vanished. British police consider her case to still be a missing person investigation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Verdict expected in fraud trial which could see Trump fined millions of dollars

The officer's wife Melissa Delaney was killed in the crash.

Heartbreak as officer on the way to the scene of a fatal crash discovers his wife is among the victims

Harry will speak to Will Reeve in a new interview for Good Morning America

Prince Harry to talk about 'his life with Meghan' and King Charles' cancer diagnosis in new interview

Xbox logo

Microsoft to make some Xbox exclusive games available on other consoles

Israel has launched a raid on a southern hospital

Gaza hospital in 'catastrophic' state after IDF raid to take terror suspects, as Biden urges Israel to protect civilians

Kennedy Littledike, 19, crashed her car in 2021but is now spreading positive messages to others

US teenager, 19, hung by her broken leg on power line after being thrown from her car in horror crash

Labour won the two by-elections on Friday.

How did they vote? Full list of Wellingborough and Kingswood by-election results

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu rejects ‘international dictates’ on resolution with Palestinians

India Factory Fire

At least 11 dead as fire sweeps through New Delhi paint factory

Labour has won the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections.

Rishi Sunak suffers double by-election nightmare as Labour overturn massive majorities in Wellingborough and Kingswood

Jeremy Hunt has shelved plans to cut income tax

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt 'shelves plans for 2p cut to income tax' after UK slips into recession

Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event

Prince Harry tries his hand at skeleton bobsled as 'impressed' Meghan watches on while he whizzes around track

Labour has won the Kingswood by-election

Labour wins Kingswood as Rishi Sunak faces double by-election misery

Defiant Meghan and Harry have hit back.

'We won't be broken': Prince Harry and Meghan hit back at 'make or break' claims amid criticism over Sussex rebrand

Voting has finished in two by-elections

Polls close in Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections as Rishi Sunak faces double defeat

Greece Same Sex Marriage

Greece legalises same-sex civil marriage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police at the scene in the St Philips area of Bristol where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Two teens arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of boy, 16, in Bristol

Biden

Russia has obtained a troubling emerging anti-satellite weapon, White House says

Space-based nuclear weapons in Vladimir Putin's hands could cause devastating 'electromagnetic pulses' wiping out satellites and leaving behind an 'environment of radiation', a space security expert has told LBC

How Russia could cause chaos with a space-based nuclear weapon, targeting satellites and releasing devastating radiation
Palestinians carrying their belongings

Israeli soldiers storm southern Gaza’s main hospital after attack kills patient

Christian Horner has broken his silence

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner breaks silence over 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations
LA Premiere of “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story”

Zendaya, JLo, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth announced as Met Gala co-chairs

Most endangered baby names for 2024 revealed

Baby names at risk of going extinct in 2024: Full list of monikers vanishing as celebs and unusual spellings abandoned
Roy Hodgson has being taken to hospital after falling ill

Ex-England manager Roy Hodgson in hospital after falling ill as rumours of Crystal Palace sacking swirl
Donald Trump

Trump to stand trial on hush money charges in March, judge rules

Building destroyed by airstrike

Hezbollah vows to retaliate after 10 civilians die in Israeli airstrikes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name.

Harry and Meghan’s children ‘given Sussex name’ in bid to ‘unify’ family as couple’s new website launched
Queen Camilla with the Dames

Queen Camilla joins British acting royalty at star-studded event celebrating works of William Shakespeare
Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit