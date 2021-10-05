Madeleine McCann suspect could be charged by end of year due to ‘strong new evidence’

5 October 2021, 07:04

Madeleine McCann went missing while on holiday with her parents in Portugal
Madeleine McCann went missing while on holiday with her parents in Portugal. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann could be charged by Christmas, prosecutors say.

German authorities identified convicted sex offender Christian B, 44, as a prime suspect in Maddie's case last year.

Madeleine, from Leicestershire, vanished aged three from parents Kate and Gerry’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Read more: What year did Madeleine McCann go missing? Important facts and dates to remember

Officials have been working towards charging him and say they now have "strong new evidence" for a court date by Christmas, the Mirror reported.

Christian B is currently serving seven years for the rape of an elderly woman in Praia da Luz in Portugal’s Algarve coast in 2005 who was attacked in her own home.

The Metropolitan Police continue to treat Madeleine's disappearance as a missing persons inquiry.

Read more: Detectives will stay on Madeleine McCann case 'until there is nothing left'

German prosecutor Hans Christian Walters told The Sun: “We have strong new evidence against the suspect.

"The investigation is proceeding well and we hope to have an update soon.

“I cannot say when for certain but we are working very hard to solve this case and others where he is a suspect.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

LBC's Nick Ferrari quizzed Boris Johnson on future tax hikes

No more tax rises to 'subsidise' low incomes, Boris Johnson tells LBC

Boris Johnson said the Insulate Britain protests are 'insane'

‘Irresponsible crusties’: Boris Johnson lays into eco protesters bringing misery to roads

It comes weeks after Tower Bridge flooded on September 14 after hours of heavy rain

London tube lines and roads submerged after capital deluged by heavy rain

The Tory MP for Stroud has blamed activists like Insulate Britain for "catastrophising" the climate crisis

Children should become scientists instead of climate activists, says Tory MP

Tories will be focusing on law and order moving forward.

Senior Tories to prioritise law and order in wake of M25 protests and Everard murder

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp went down in a major outage

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram back online after suffering six-hour outage

Priti Patel will address the migrant crisis during her Tory conference speech.

'No reason' for asylum seekers to attempt Channel crossing, Priti Patel tells Tories

Five were arrested after Sir Iain Duncan Smith was allegedly assaulted.

Five arrested after Sir Iain Duncan Smith 'hit on head with traffic cone'

Jacob Rees-Mogg said Brexit came very close to not happening

Jacob Rees-Mogg hails Jeremy Corbyn for 'helping save Brexit'

The officer was chasing down two people on a moped.

Met officer 'caused death of moped driver in high-speed chase through London'

The Culture Secretary said she regrets her vote.

'I voted against love': Nadine Dorries shares regret voting against gay marriage

The alleged attack happened at the Midland Hotel in Manchester

Conservative Party suspends member who 'violently assaulted' woman at conference

Many petrol stations in London and the South East remain closed

Fifth of petrol stations in South East remain without fuel

David Walliams at the launch of one of his World's Worst Children books

Publisher removes story from David Walliams book over 'harmful' Chinese stereotypes

A court artist sketch of Lucy Letby from a previous hearing. She is set to stand trial in a year

Nurse Lucy Letby denies murdering eight babies while working at hospital

A pig farmer protests outside the Conservative Party conference on Monday

‘Don’t let Brexit obliterate us’: Pig farmers protest at Tory conference amid cull warning

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cressida Dick has again refused to resign as the Met Police commissioner

Cressida Dick announces review into Met 'standards' after murder of Sarah Everard
The charity that owns Walthamstow Central Mosque was also referred for investigation

Regulator investigates as Islamic charity website urges Muslims to fund jihad
Lord Frost will declare the beginning of the "British Renaissance"

Lord Frost says 'bad dream' EU membership is over and hails start of 'British Renaissance'
Tensions were high as motorists clashed with Insulate Britain in their eleventh protest in the last three weeks

Police make 38 arrests as eco protestors clash with motorists across London
International travel will be simpler and cheaper from today

Amber list scrapped as simplified travel rules come into force
Rishi Sunak refused to guarantee the fuel crisis will be over by the end of the week

Military tankers take to roads to deliver fuel – but Sunak won't say when crisis will end
Rishi Sunak will announce the new package on Monday

Rishi Sunak promises £500m funding to get people back to work amid looming winter crisis
Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, told LBC the fuel crisis is "absolutely horrendous" in London and the South East.

'Horrendous' petrol crisis worsens in London and South East as army begins fuel deliveries
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape

Tougher punishments will be introduced for climate change activists.

Priti Patel pledges six months in prison and unlimited fines for M25 eco protesters

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'
Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference

Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference | Watch Again
Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital
'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch again

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames industry for driver shortage

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry
Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'
'It'll hit the poorest hardest': David Davis fears cost of living crisis after Tory tax hike

'It'll hit the poorest hardest': David Davis fears cost of living crisis after Tory tax hike
The Chancellor refused to rule out future tax hikes

Chancellor Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out future tax hikes

Rees-Mogg and Trade Sec. blame Covid over Brexit for labour shortage

Rees-Mogg and Trade Sec blame Covid over Brexit for labour shortage

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police