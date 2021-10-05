Madeleine McCann suspect could be charged by end of year due to ‘strong new evidence’

Madeleine McCann went missing while on holiday with her parents in Portugal. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann could be charged by Christmas, prosecutors say.

German authorities identified convicted sex offender Christian B, 44, as a prime suspect in Maddie's case last year.

Madeleine, from Leicestershire, vanished aged three from parents Kate and Gerry’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Officials have been working towards charging him and say they now have "strong new evidence" for a court date by Christmas, the Mirror reported.

Christian B is currently serving seven years for the rape of an elderly woman in Praia da Luz in Portugal’s Algarve coast in 2005 who was attacked in her own home.

The Metropolitan Police continue to treat Madeleine's disappearance as a missing persons inquiry.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Walters told The Sun: “We have strong new evidence against the suspect.

"The investigation is proceeding well and we hope to have an update soon.

“I cannot say when for certain but we are working very hard to solve this case and others where he is a suspect.”