What happened to Madeleine McCann? Timeline of events and developments in the 16 years since her abduction

16 February 2024, 11:20 | Updated: 16 February 2024, 11:23

Here's a timeline of events around Madeleine's disappearance.
Here's a timeline of events around Madeleine's disappearance. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

What happened to Madeleine McCann and when did she go missing? Here’s a full rundown of the three-year-old’s disappearance and developments since.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Madeleine McCann went missing during a holiday with family in Praia da Luz, Portugal in 2007.

Nearly 17 years on, Madeleine’s parents have remained unrelenting in their efforts to find their daughter as search operations have continued in the years since.

On Friday, a trial into the prime suspect in her abduction Christian Brueckner commenced in Germany over unrelated accusations of sexual assault and rape.

He has never been charged with Madeleine’s disappearance and has denied any involvement.

As conversations about the abducted three-year-old are reignited amid his trial over separate accusations, here’s the timeline of events around her disappearance.

Read more: Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner seen for first time in four years as he faces rape charges in German court

Read more: Christian Brueckner’s lawyer pledges to clear Madeleine McCann prime suspect of rape charges and free him from jail

Madeleine vanished in 2007.
Madeleine vanished in 2007. Picture: Alamy

The year of Madeleine's disappearance - 2007

May 2007

On May 3 while on holiday with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, as well as her brother and sister Amelie and Sean, Madeleine is reported as missing.

In the lead-up to her disappearance on this day, Madeleine’s parents dine out with a group of friends at a restaurant about 110 yards away from their holiday apartment.

Madeleine and her two younger siblings stay in the apartment while their parents dine out.

Her parents and their friends devise a rota to check in on all their children over the course of the evening. On Kate McCann’s turn, she discovers her daughter Madeleine has vanished.

Police are called while staff and guests at the complex join search efforts to locate the missing three-year-old.

Search efforts ramp up in the following days, as border and airport staff are put on alert while hundreds of volunteers join the search operation.

On May 12, the McCanns issue a statement saying that they "cannot describe the anguish and despair" they are feeling.

On May 26, police issue a description of a man from the night of Madeleine's disappearance who was spotted possibly carrying a child.

June 2007

A Portuguese police chief officer admits that some important forensic clues may have been destroyed in the search for Madeleine McCann as the crime scene was not protected properly in the first few hours.

September 2007

Over 100 days since she went missing, the Portuguese police interview Kate McCann as a witness and then the couple were named as suspects or “arguidos”. Days later they return to the UK with prosecutors saying there was no evidence to justify keep questioning them.

November 2007

Madeleine’s father Gerry McCann releases a video detailing how he believed his family was watched by a "predator" in the days before Madeleine's disappearance.

Madeleine went missing from Praia da Luz, Portugal.
Madeleine went missing from Praia da Luz, Portugal. Picture: Alamy

2008

January - The McCanns release a sketch of a suspect described as a “creepy man”, who was spotted at the resort by a British holidaymaker.

May - On the first anniversary since Madeleine went missing, Kate make a public statement urging people to "pray like mad" for her little girl.

July - Portuguese police say they have submitted their final report on the case which is then shelved and the suspect status of her parents is officially lifted.

An impression of how Madeleine might look aged nine was released in 2012.
An impression of how Madeleine might look aged nine was released in 2012. Picture: Alamy

2009

November - New images are released showing what Madeleine might look like now.

2010

March - Madeleine’s parents criticise the release of previously unseen Portuguese police files to the British press, which include possible sightings of their daughter.

April - The McCanns say they are getting incredibly "frustrated" at the lack of looking for their daughter.

November - Kate and Gerry McCann sign a book deal to write about Madeleine’s disappearance.

2011

May - The book on Madeleine’s disappearance is published.

Prime Minister David Cameron brings new attention to the missing child case as he asks the Metropolitan Police to help ignite a two-year review.

The McCanns released a book on their daughter's disappearance.
The McCanns released a book on their daughter's disappearance. Picture: Alamy

2012

April - Detective Chief Inspector Andy Redwood, the detective leading the UK review of Madeleine's disappearance, says they hope to bring “closure” to Madeleine’s case.

New images are released of what they believe Madeleine might look like aged nine.

The Portuguese authorities say they are not reopening the investigation.

2013

May - Detectives reviewing the case in the UK say they have identified “a number of persons of interest”.

July - Based on the new discoveries, a formal investigation is opened.

October - Scotland Yard announces that 41 potential suspects have been identified. A BBC Crimewatch appeal reveals e-fit images of a man who was seen carrying a three-year-old on the night Madeleine went missing.

Portugal police reopen their investigation due to “new lines of inquiry” and will run alongside Scotland Yard’s investigation.

In 2012, DCI Andy Redwood of the Metropolitan Police said he hoped a UK review would bring 'closure' to the case.
In 2012, DCI Andy Redwood of the Metropolitan Police said he hoped a UK review would bring 'closure' to the case. Picture: Alamy

2014

January - British detectives fly to Portugal to continue their new line of investigation.

June - Extensive searches are carried out in Praia da Luz including scrubland around the complex where she went missing. No evidence emerges.

July - Four suspects are quizzed by the police but there are no new developments.

2015

September - The UK government confirms around £10million has been spent on the new line of investigations in the case.

October - The official Twitter account is closed down after a continued flurry of abuse. Later this month the amount of police officers dedicated to the case is reduced to just four.

2017

March - The Home Office gives another grant of £85,000 to continue looking for Madeleine McCann for a further six months. This takes the cost to over £11million.

April - Four official suspects are ruled out of the investigation but officers say they are still pursuing a “significant line of inquiry”.

The same month, the McCanns gear up for the 10th anniversary since their daughter went missing, writing on their site “it's likely to be stressful and painful and more so given the rehashing of old 'stories', misinformation, half-truths and downright lies”.

Suspect Christian Brueckner was seen for the first time publicly since 2020 on Feb 16.
Suspect Christian Brueckner was seen for the first time publicly since 2020 on Feb 16. Picture: Alamy

2019

March - An eight-part Netflix series surrounding Madeleine's disappearance is released. Parents Kate and Gerry had no part in the production and were concerned it would harm police investigations.

June - The Home Office says it will continue to fund the investigation until at least March 2020.

2020

June- Christian Brueckner, a German prisoner, emerges as a suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Madeleine’s parents say it’s “the most significant development in 13 years".

German prosecutors say they believe Madeleine is dead and treat her disappearance as murder.

It also emerges the prime suspect allegedly confessed to his part in Madeleine's disappearance to a man in a bar.

He is already serving a seven-year sentence in prison for raping a 72-year-old American woman in the Algarve in 2005.

2022

April - Christian Brueckner, aged 45 at the time, is officially declared a suspect by Portuguese prosecutors, although they do not name him.

2023

May - On the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance the McCanns hold a vigil and say she is "still very much missed".

New developments in the case also emerge as police begin searching a manmade reservoir in the Algarve - which they believe Brueckner frequented - hoping to find clues to what happened to Madeleine.

Last year, police searched a manmade reservoir in the Algarve.
Last year, police searched a manmade reservoir in the Algarve. Picture: Alamy

2024

February - Prime suspect Christian Brueckner is seen for the first time in public since 2020 when he was spotted being put into an ambulance to receive treatment after being attacked in prison.

He goes to trial at a German court accused of three rapes and two counts of sexual abuse dating between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal - all unrelated to Madeleine’s case.

He has never been charged with Madeleine’s disappearance and has denied any involvement.

His trial, which started on February 16, is adjourned until Feb 23 so that a replacement lay judge can be found.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protesting Indian farmers

Thousands of farmers on the march in protest over minimum food prices

Breaking
Breaking News

Putin critic and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies after ‘going for walk’

Breaking
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with King Charles

‘I love my family’: Prince Harry says he was ‘grateful’ to fly to UK to spend time with Charles after cancer diagnosis

Paul Currie wants audience members to come forward with their version of events

Comedian Paul Currie breaks silence over 'antisemitism' claims after gig as he pleads for witnesses to come forward

Darren Webster (l) and Ron Meulenkamp (r)

Darts hit by farting allegations: Star accused rival of 'stinking the stage out' in incredible post-match rant

Hunter Biden

FBI informant charged with making up bribery plot linked to Biden’s son

Denali Brehmer

Woman sentenced to 99 years for her role in murder of disabled friend

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine to sign security deals with Germany and France

Paul McCartney

Get Back: Paul McCartney reunited with bass he played on string of Beatles hits, 52 years after it was stolen

Christian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann suspect on trial in Germany accused of rape

Christian Brückner appeared in court in the northern city of Braunschweig, facing three allegations of rape and two of sexual abuse

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner seen for first time in four years as he faces rape charges in German court

New Labour MPs Damien Egan and Gen Kitchen

'They are not very good results': Tory chairman admits after double by-election drubbings as MPs call for tax cuts

Israeli helicopter

Four patients die as oxygen cut off during Israeli raid on hospital

Imogen Boorman

Ex-Coronation Street star 'put on sex offenders list after drunkenly stripping naked on pub bar and terrorising customers'
Donald Trump

Verdict expected in fraud trial which could see Trump fined millions of dollars

The officer's wife Melissa Delaney was killed in the crash.

Heartbreak as officer on the way to the scene of a fatal crash discovers his wife is among the victims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry will speak to Will Reeve in a new interview for Good Morning America

Prince Harry to talk about 'his life with Meghan' and King Charles' cancer diagnosis in new interview
Xbox logo

Microsoft to make some Xbox exclusive games available on other consoles

Israel has launched a raid on a southern hospital

Gaza hospital in 'catastrophic' state after IDF raid to take terror suspects, as Biden urges Israel to protect civilians
Kennedy Littledike, 19, crashed her car in 2021but is now spreading positive messages to others

US teenager, 19, hung by her broken leg on power line after being thrown from her car in horror crash
Christian Brueckner's lawyer has said he thinks he can get an acquittal for the Madeleine McCann suspect.

Christian Brueckner’s lawyer pledges to clear Madeleine McCann prime suspect of rape charges and free him from jail
Labour won the two by-elections on Friday.

How did they vote? Full list of Wellingborough and Kingswood by-election results

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu rejects ‘international dictates’ on resolution with Palestinians

India Factory Fire

At least 11 dead as fire sweeps through New Delhi paint factory

Labour has won the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections.

Rishi Sunak suffers double by-election nightmare as Labour overturn massive majorities in Wellingborough and Kingswood
Jeremy Hunt has shelved plans to cut income tax

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt 'shelves plans for 2p cut to income tax' after UK slips into recession

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event

Prince Harry tries his hand at skeleton bobsled as 'impressed' Meghan watches on while he whizzes around track
Defiant Meghan and Harry have hit back.

'We won't be broken': Prince Harry and Meghan hit back at 'make or break' claims amid criticism over Sussex rebrand
The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name.

Harry and Meghan’s children ‘given Sussex name’ in bid to ‘unify’ family as couple’s new website launched

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit