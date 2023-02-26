Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone dies aged 66

Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone has died aged 66, it's been announced. Picture: Getty / Instagram/@joehenrymusic

By Chris Samuel

Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone, who faced a battle with alcoholism and spent time homeless, has died aged 66.

In 2017, it was reported that Ciccone had completed a rehab programme and reconnected with family.

Joe Henry, the husband of Madonna's sister Melanie Ciccone, announced the news in an Instagram post alongside a black and white photo of Ciccone.

He wrote: "My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening.

"I've known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone."

Madonna was born to Catholic parents in the midwestern state of Michigan, and grew up suburbs of Detroit.

In 1978, she moved to New York pursue dance, and Anthony remained in Michigan where he fell victim to alcoholism and homelessness.

"Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can," Henry said. "But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on.

"But trouble fades; and family remains - with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony.

"I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you.

Ending the tribute, he said: "At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."

Actress Debi Mazar, who starred in Goodfellas was a friend of Ciccone's, joined others in paying tribute to him.

She wrote: ‘I have such fond memories of time spent with Anthony back in the late 80’s.

Madonna speaks on stage at the 65th Grammy Awards, held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. Picture: Getty

"A real Renaissance Man. Full of prose, lover of literature, his Italian Heritage, good wine and cooking.

"He would drive his 1960’s Cadillac over to my Brooklyn apartment in a snow storm, bring a pot of his freshly prepared Ragu, and all the fixins, and we would cook & laugh and talk all night."

She continued: "I had a looming ex boyfriend always hovering in that period, so Anthony and I remained just friends.

"He was someone I respected and thought to be a brilliant mind. He nurtured my young soul. I will always choose to remember his kindness and smile.

"My condolences to his entire family. He was very much loved."