Madonna reveals she was in an induced coma for 48 hours after lung and kidney failure

By Emma Soteriou

Madonna has revealed was in an induced coma for 48 hours after getting lung and kidney failure.

The star thanked her friends and Kabbalah teacher for "saving her life" when she had her health scare in June.

She opened up about being admitted to intensive care while performing on her Celebration tour in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday.

Madonna shouted out her friend Shavawn, saying: "There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital.

"I don't even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU... I was in an induced coma for 48 hours. She saved my life. Thank you Shavawn."

The singer also thanked her Kabbalah teacher, who was by her side at the hospital. She said his voice was "the only voice I heard" while she was in a coma.

"The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, 'Squeeze my hand'," Madonna said.

She also thanked her children, Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle, 11, who were by her side during the scare.

"When I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me - by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room," she said.

The star was in the ICU for several days after contracting a "serious bacterial infection", her manager said.

She was forced to delay the start of the North American leg of her tour after the incident.

It was initially set to start in mid-July, with her visiting over 20 cities in the United States and Canada.