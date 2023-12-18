'I'm very lucky': Big Bang Theory actress declares herself cancer free

18 December 2023, 22:05

Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci has surgery for lung cancer despite never 'smoking a cigarette'
Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci has surgery for lung cancer despite never 'smoking a cigarette'. Picture: Getty/social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci has declared herself cancer free a week after she told fans she had been diagnosed with the disease.

The actress and comedian, 43, posted a video of herself on TikTok lying in a hospital bed, joking that she was posting a "SickTok".

She revealed she had been diagnosed with lung cancer, despite "never having smoked a cigarette".

The actress then underwent surgery, which she says "went great".

"I don’t need to do any other treatment," she told fans.

"So big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that took just really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very, very lucky and I know that."

Micucci told fans last week: "I'm in the hospital but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday, they caught it really early.

"It's pretty weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life so it was a surprise but also, I guess it happens.

"And so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I'm all good.

"But it's been a little bit of a trip and [I'll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I'll be back at it."

The video ended with her giving the camera a thumbs up and saying: "Why am I still talking? 'Cause I'm on drugs!"

The social media post also included a clip of her walking with her IV drip down the hospital hallway.

Kate starred in a number of episodes of The Big Bang Theory as Raj's love interest Lucy, infamously escaping from one of their dates by climbing through the restaurant's bathroom window.

Besides appearing on the hit comedy show, she's made appearances in Scrubs, Raising Hope, Steven Universe, How I Met Your Mother and Malcolm in the Middle.

