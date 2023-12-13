Breaking News

Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street star Andre Braugher dies aged 61 after 'brief illness'

Andre Braugher has died aged 61. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street star Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61.

Braugher died on Monday after a brief illness, his publicist Jennifer Allen said.

He was best known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starring alongside Andy Samberg.

The US comedy first aired in 2013 and ended after eight seasons in 2021.

Braugher also played Detective Frank Pembleton in the police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street, which won him an Emmy in 1998.

The actor also met his wife, Ami Brabson, during his time on the drama, and they later had three children.

Braugher went on to win another Emmy for outstanding performance by a lead actor in a mini-series for his starring role in Thief, where he played professional burglar Nick Atwater.

Braugher in Homicide: Life On The Street. Picture: Alamy

During his established career, the star was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards - four of which were for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

His break-out role was in the 1990 film Glory directed by Ed Zwick, alongside Hollywood stars Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington.

He also starred as Benjamin O Davis in Tuskegee Airmen, Dr Ben Gideon in Gideon's Crossing and Owen in Men Of A Certain Age - all roles which won him Emmy Award nominations.

Braugher most recently starred in the film She Said, which saw Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the investigative journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story.

Braugher appeared in Brooklyn Nine-Nine alongside Terry Crews and Andy Samberg. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since poured in for Braugher, with his former Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews saying: "Can’t believe you’re gone so soon.

"I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much.

"I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.

"Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship.

"Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.

"Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

Dirk Blocker, who played Hitchcock in Brooklyn Nine-Nine said in an Instagram post: "Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer.

"I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his family."

Mike Royce, who co-created Men Of A Certain Age, said on Twitter: "This is impossible for me to process. He was best actor in the world. An incredible human being. An incomprehensible loss."