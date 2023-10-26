Live

Maine shooting as it happened: Police hunt gunman after 18 killed

Police are hunting a gunman in Maine. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A total of 18 people have been killed and dozens of others injured in shootings in the US city of Lewiston, Maine.

The shootings happened on Wednesday evening at a bar and bowling alley in the city.

Eight out of the 18 victims have been identified so far.

The man identified as a person of interest in the mass killing is Robert Card, 40, who is a firearms instructor trained by the military.

He was recently committed to a mental health facility, according to a state police bulletin.

The city of about 38,000 has been out into lockdown - businesses have been told to shut and people have been instructed to stay at home.

Officials were unable to answer questions about the suspect's motive and why he chose those locations.

Mike Sauschuck from Maine's Department of Public Safety said officials will answer more questions in the coming days.

