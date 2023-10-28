All 18 victims of Maine mass shooting named as police lift lockdown orders

The victims were named on Friday. Picture: Maine Department Of Public Safety

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have released the names of the 18 people killed in the massacre as authorities announced the shelter-in-place order was being lifted.

Four members of Maine’s deaf community, a 14-year old boy and a grandfather are among those who were killed in the deadly shooting.

Police launched a huge manhunt for Robert Card, 40, on Wednesday after he was identified as the suspected gunman behind the attacks in the small town of Lewiston.

Seven people were killed at Just-In-Time Recreation, with eight dying at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three people died after being taken to hospital.

An additional 13 people were injured during the gunman’s rampage.

Now all 18 victims have been publicly identified, their ages ranging from 14 to 76.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, authorities said the shelter-in-place order had been rescinded but hunting in Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin and Yarmouth was prohibited.

The names of the victims of the attack were shared on Friday. Picture: Maine Department Of Public Safety

Public safety commissioner Mike Sauschuck said "all possibilities are open" regarding what steps Robert Card may have taken after the shooting.

He also said he has been in touch with border state officials, adding that “everybody is working hard”.

It comes after it was announced earlier on Friday that divers were set to join the hunt for suspected gunman Robert Card after a vehicle was found at a boat ramp near a river in Lisbon.

A vehicle connected to the shooting suspect was found at a boat ramp near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon, Maine it was said on Friday.

Press maps showed that the suspect’s car was found in Pejepscot boat landing, according to Maine's Commissioner of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck.

"We will be checking for evidence... checking for potential bodies," he said at a press conference on Friday.

"I'm not telling you we think the suspect is in the water," he added.

Mr Sauschuck added that the search of the river will also extend to the surrounding area, including an aerial search by helicopters.