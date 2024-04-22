Spanish holiday resort popular with Brits announces pools WILL be open for tourists this summer

Pools in Estepona will be allowed to stay open in summer
Pools in Estepona will be allowed to stay open in summer. Picture: Getty/Supplied
A popular holiday town in Spain has announced pools will open for tourists this summer despite an ongoing drought.

Estepona, on the Costa del Sol, will allow private and community pools to open this summer, the town's mayor has confirmed.

"There's no justification whatsoever for some swimming pools to be open while others are not. In Estepona we are clear that all pools will be authorised to stay open", said José María García Urbano.

It comes as a wider water crisis continues to affect the Spanish coast, including Andalusia, where Brits flock to in their millions every year.

Earlier this month, LBC reported that holiday plans had been thrown in doubt after private and community pools in some areas were closed by regional authorities.

Estepona beach, Costa del Sol
Estepona beach, Costa del Sol. Picture: Getty
Which areas are affected by the ongoing drought?
Which areas are affected by the ongoing drought? Picture: Spanish Government

Spain is currently suffering one of its worst droughts since the 1960s. Although recent rain over Easter has improved water reservoir levels, the situation remains dire in some areas.

Estepona's decision to keep pools open this summer does not necessarily mean the same decision will be made across Andalusia, including in Marbella, which is just down the road.

Some town halls have complained that the Andalusian government's rules are unclear, with town halls left to decide themselves.

However, Marbella town council has said it will work with nearby councils - including Estepona - to ensure pools in close proximity to one another are not operating under different rules.

El Retiro de Bel Air, Estepona - private and community pools will now be allowed to reopen in the area
El Retiro de Bel Air, Estepona - private and community pools will now be allowed to reopen in the area. Picture: Supplied

One apartment owner told LBC that his AirBnB business in El Retiro de Bel Air, Estepona, would be put into jeopardy if pools remain shut.

"The pool is closed for an indefinite period," Thomas Patrick told LBC earlier this month.

"I have a guest who booked for August who has already contacted me about the possibility of cancelling - we stand to lose around £10,000 of earnings if the pools stay shut," he continued.

But the recent decision by Estepona town council means the pool in Mr Patrick's community complex should be allowed to reopen.

Andalusia is currently suffering due to an ongoing drought
Andalusia is currently suffering due to an ongoing drought. Picture: Getty

