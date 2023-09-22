Major change coming to takeaway meals in coming days as some items set to disappear from menus for good

Some favourite items are going to be off the menu soon. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A major change is coming to takeaway rules in the coming days, with some of Britain's most popular dishes set to be affected.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

From October 1, fast food chains will not be allowed to use single-use plastic materials - including bowls - when serving food.

Diners will also be unable to use polystyrene cups and containers in a bid to make the industry more environmentally friendly.

Single-use plastic cutlery or ballon sticks will also be banned.

There are some exceptions, though, with exemptions for food items that come already packaged or being sold to another business.

Fast food stores across the country will be forced to adapt from October 1. Picture: Getty

Food bosses who fail to comply with the ban from October 1 face hefty fines.

It includes food chains who sell food online, using apps such as Deliveroo and UberEats, as well as over-the-counter sales.

Such measures have been in place in Scotland since last June.

It continues the trend of reducing the use of plastic in the fast food industry. In October 2020, single-use plastic staws and cotton buds were banned in England.

Read More: Rishi’s green gamble: PM cuts ‘unacceptable costs’ for families as he scales back net zero targets on cars and boilers

Read More: Kemi's Zac attack: Badenoch slams Goldsmith as Tory rift widens after Sunak softens Net Zero stance

Meanwhile, the government has committed to banning wet wipes due to their negative environmental impact.

Secretary of State for the Environment Thérèse Coffey said previously: "I am determined to drive forward action to tackle this issue head on.

"We've already taken major steps in recent years - but we know there is more to do, and we have again listened to the public's calls.

"This new ban will have a huge impact to stop the pollution of billions of pieces of plastics and help to protect the natural environment for future generations."