Major CO2 supplier restarts UK production after government deal

Fertiliser firm CF Industries has struck a deal with the UK government. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Government has struck a deal with a major carbon dioxide supplier to restart production at its UK sites.

The deal with fertiliser firm CF Industries is part of an effort to ensure availability of carbon dioxide for industries including the food sector.

News of the deal followed talks between the company and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this afternoon that the Government was taking "direct steps" to make sure carbon dioxide would be available for industries such as the food sector.

He said the spikes in gas prices which have led to the disruption of CO2 production "are being caused by the world economy waking up after quite a long period of cryogenic paralysis - it's unfreezing everywhere and that is causing supply chain problems".

"Obviously, we're working with the companies to make sure that we can keep the supplies going.

"On the carbon dioxide issue that's particularly important for some industries, we're taking direct steps to make sure that that continues to be available."

Asked by the BBC whether that meant subsidies, he added: "We'll do what's necessary and you'll be hearing a bit more about that later on in the day."

More follows...