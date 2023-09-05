Breaking News

'Severely trapped' driver rescued after major incident at Welsh bridge as 52-seater bus crashes

Cleddau Bridge. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A "severely trapped" driver was rescued after a major incident in Pembrokeshire following a crash involving a 52-seater bus.

The driver was taken to hospital by air ambulance while several passengers suffered injuries and were taken to hospital.

Emergency services declared a major incident at Cleddau Bridge, but it has now been stood down.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Road traffic collision equipment, HGV platform and trauma packs were all extensively used throughout this incident.

"Some crews left the scene 4.16pm, with others remaining at the scene to further assist the Police."

The fire and rescue service said they were called to the scene shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 2.14pm, to reports of a road traffic collision on the A477.

"We sent five emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit and non-emergency patient transport service vehicles to the scene.

"We were supported by colleagues from the Wales Air Ambulance."