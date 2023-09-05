Exclusive

'We've shredded our armed forces': Ex-MI6 chief declares Britain is not properly defended amid threat from Russia

5 September 2023, 19:26

Sir Richard said the armed forces have been shredded
Sir Richard said the armed forces have been shredded. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A former head of MI6 has told LBC he does not believe Britain is properly defended as the world enters a dangerous new era.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With full scale war returning to Europe and and China increasingly becoming more assertive, Sir Richard Dearlove said he feared the UK has "run down our armed forces".

He spoke after successive budget cuts shredded the British Army over time despite Russia's destabilisation of its neighbours, culminating in a bloody invasion that has caused tens of thousands of deaths.

Asked by LBC's Andrew Marr if he believed Britain is properly defended, Sir Richard, who headed MI6 between 1999 and 2004, said: "No, I do not.

Read more: North Korea's Kim Jong-un to travel to Russia for Ukraine war arms deal

"We need a much larger defence budget. But that's a tough decision for any British government to take at the moment because of the other demands on the budget, but we've run down our armed forces.

"Our strategic defence reviews have come up with some pretty odd decisions and we need to be thinking hard about future defence capability.

'We've run down our armed forces': Former MI6 boss says the UK is not probably defended

"And there are some signs of that, but it's pretty close to midnight, in my view."

He referenced undersea cables, which connect Europe and North America and allow data to flow, as being potentially vulnerable to a Russian attack.

The government is pressing ahead with plans to reduce the core army to about 73,000 people, down from some 100,000 in 2010.

Read more: British volunteer, 22, dies fighting in Ukraine as devastated brother pays tribute

That is despite Russia launching its devastating invasion which has once again brought tank warfare and trench combat back to Europe.

Mass, the sheer amount of troops that can be brought into battle, has proved to still have relevance given how many casualties both sides are taking and the length of the frontline.

In June, it was reported that General Sir Patrick Sanders, the head of the British Army, would step down over proposed cuts to the force.

There have been calls for more defence spending
There have been calls for more defence spending. Picture: Alamy

He reportedly told Ben Wallace, who has recently quit as defence secretary, that he could not provide a more effective force without being given more soldiers and money.

A defence review, which included a tilt slightly away from Europe to focus a bit more on the Indo-Pacific region, had to be refreshed after Russia's invasion.

But it did not lead to any major reversal in the army's shrinking.

The Ministry of Defence said its defence review update, called the Integrated Review Refresh 2023, "sets out the four ways in which the UK will protect its core national interests – the sovereignty, security and prosperity of the British people – as well as its higher interest in an open and stable international order of enhanced cooperation and well-managed competition".

Wallace, who has since been replaced by Grant Shapps as he said he wanted to focus on other things in life, said in July, as the new review was published: "As Russia has so effectively proven, there is no point in having parade ground Armies, mass ranks of men and machines if they cannot be integrated as a single full spectrum force, sustained in the field under all demands of modern warfighting.

"That takes professional forces, well-equipped and rapidly adaptable, supported by critical enablers and vast stockpiles of munitions.

"And that is why in this document you won't find a shiny new announcement, comms-led policy driving, unsustainable force designs or any major new platforms for military enthusiasts to put up on their charts of their bedroom wall."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

United Airlines planes at San Francisco airport

United Airlines flights resume after equipment outage

Marina Rivers was criticised for her swim

'I'm a little mermaid': Influencer sparks fury by swimming in deadly banned cave

Desperate Brits have taken to social media after their flights were cancelled

Hundreds of Brits left stranded after popular Greek holiday island hit by 'biblical' storm

Israel Palestinians

Israeli military kills two Palestinians in West Bank

Police rescued the python

Snake in a lane: 12-foot yellow python rescued from residential street in Birmingham

Venice

Venice day-trippers to be charged for visiting on busy weekends

Harris attempted the "one chip challenge"

Teenager dies attempting 'one chip challenge' eating food made with two of the world's hottest chilli peppers

Law & Order actress Jill Hennessy on the picket line outside Warner Bros Discovery's headquarters in New York City in July

Warner Bros Discovery says ongoing Hollywood strikes could cost it £398 million

A soldier of Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade gives first aid to his wounded comrade near Bakhmut

Russia says south-east Ukraine is now main focus of fighting in the war

The crash happened on the A61 near South Stainley in North Yorkshire

Ukrainian teenager orphaned as family killed in car crash in North Yorkshire months after father 'died in collision'

Cleddau Bridge

One person dead and several others injured after crash involving 52-seater bus in Wales

Danelo Cavalcante

Authorities expand search area for killer who escaped prison

Dunelm has put bed linen in secure cabinets

Dunelm puts bed linen in secure cabinets in shoplifting epidemic linked to cost-of-living crisis

Jorge Vilda (L) and Luis Rubiales celebrated together after Spain’s football federation president’s kiss on Hermoso

Spain’s World Cup-winning head coach Jorge Vilda sacked amid kiss scandal

Inspectors found chicken 104 days past its use-by date

Shopkeeper fined £4,000 after selling chicken, turkey and beef hundreds of days out of date

The Fountain of Neptune in Florence, Italy, is situated in the Piazza della Signoria

German tourist faces hefty fine after climbing Neptune's fountain in Florence ‘for a selfie’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Japan Animation Studio Fire

Man admits deadly arson attack on Japanese animation studio

India Sanskrit Name

India replaced by Sanskrit word Bharat in G20 dinner invitations

Syria

US-backed forces in Syria make gains against rebel Arab tribesmen

There may be a sinister reason behind a Christmas gnome popping up over the Christmas period

Mystery of Christmas gnomes being left in people's gardens as police issue warning over sinister ‘calling card’
Alexander Zverev stopped play after he heard the slur

Tennis player Alexander Zverev stops play to demand fan is removed from the US Open arena over Adolf Hitler slur
Australia Antarctic Rescue

Man who fell ill at Antarctic base rescued after daunting mission

Greece Extreme Weather

Greek police ban cars from roads as severe storm batters central region

An amber alert for heat has been issued for this week

Heat health alert upgraded to amber for most of England with warnings of ‘significant’ risks to elderly and vulnerable
B&M has agreed to take on 51 Wilko stores

Discount retailer B&M swoops in to rescue 51 Wilko stores from brink of closure

Birmingham City Council has formally declared itself in financial distress

Birmingham City Council 'effectively bankrupt'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry watches during Major League football match

Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA
King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as new report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands
James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs
Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic
Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit