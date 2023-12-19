Specialist police team scour River Tay after woman goes missing in Perth

Police are searching for Clare Marshall. Picture: Police Scotland

By Emma Soteriou

A specialist police team are scouring the River Tay after a woman went missing in Perth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Clare Marshall, 64, is believed to have left the Dundee Road area in the early hours of Monday, December 18.

She may have walked to Moncreiffe Island, police said.

They are now carrying out "extensive searches" in the area and are appealing for any information on her whereabouts.

Clare is described as 5ft 4in tall, of average build, with shoulder length grey hair.

It is believed she was wearing all black clothing.

Read more: Crowds descend on site of massive Icelandic volcano eruption in defiance of police pleas to stay away

Read more: Teachers should not be forced to use pupils' new pronouns, schools told in government trans guidance

Inspector Kris McCall said: "We’re concerned for Clare’s welfare and have been carrying out extensive searches in the area of Dundee Road and the River Tay.

"Specialist resources, including the police helicopter, have been searching for Clare since we were alerted to her disappearance.

"I urge anyone with information about Clare’s whereabouts to get in touch with police by calling 101.

"Likewise, I would appeal directly to Clare: if you see this message, please contact the police or approach any officer so we can ensure you’re safe and well."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1608 of December 18.