Teachers should not be forced to use pupils' new pronouns, schools told in government trans guidance

19 December 2023, 10:37 | Updated: 19 December 2023, 12:33

The government has issued new guidance for pupils that question their gender
The government has issued new guidance for pupils that question their gender. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Schools must not force teachers to call trans pupils by their new pronouns and should use their names as much as possible, new rules say.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Long-awaited guidance for schools aims to set out how teachers should deal with pupils who want to "socially transition" and change their gender in the classroom.

Schools should take a cautious approach to children who want to change their gender at school, it says, and that parents must be included in decisions, unless it would put kids at risk.

Teachers can allow pupils to change their name if they think its in the best interests of the child to do so – but should consult with parents and the others in the school first.

Staff can decline requests for a pupil to change their pronouns – and they should only be done on “rare occasions”.

Teachers should still be allowed to call groups “girls” or “boys” without fear of punishment.

And no child should be punished for accidentally mis-gendering a classmate.

There is no duty to allow a child to socially transition at school, it adds.

Ministers say they wanted to help schools with extra clarity in "response to the complex phenomenon of the increasing number of children questioning their gender".

The education secretary said it puts children's interests first - but a union for school leaders said it would but heads in a difficult position.

Gillian Keegan said it puts children's best interests first
Gillian Keegan said it puts children's best interests first. Picture: Alamy

The guidance today will go out for a 12 week consultation to gather the views of parents, teachers and pupils.

It won't change the law, so won't be legally binding.

But already Liz Truss, the former PM has said it doesn't go far enough.

She wants to change the law to ban social transitioning in schools for kids under 18 and to ban puberty-blocking hormones for kids too.

he said: “I fear that activists and others will be able to exploit loopholes in the guidance and the existing legal framework to pursue their agenda, leaving children at risk of making irreversible changes and with single-sex spaces not sufficiently protected.”

Read more: Anger over school teaching material that asks pupils if Hamas October 7 attacks were 'fair', as minister launches probe

Single sex spaces must also be safeguarded and "never... compromised by allowing a child of the opposite sex to participate", it says.

Sleeping arrangements, like dormitories or tents, should be sex separated and if a child questioning their gender asks for an alternative arrangement this should be considered but not at the expense of the safety and comfort of other pupils.

Schools can consider an alternative toilet or changing room for children questioning their gender, but the must not allow them into a space designated just for the opposite sex.

Uniforms should be worn by sex and while changes can be made, swimwear should not be altered.

Competitive sport should be fair which will "almost always" require boys and girls to be separated, especially as they get older.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said: "This guidance puts the best interests of all children first, removing any confusion about the protections that must be in place for biological sex and single-sex spaces, and making clear that safety and safeguarding for all children must always be schools' primary concern.

"Parents' views must also be at the heart of all decisions made about their children – and nowhere is that more important than with decisions that can have significant effects on a child’s life for years to come."

But critics say that the long-awaited guidance could spark more confusion for teachers.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, warned: "The ongoing delays to this guidance due to political wrangling have been a source of significant frustration, and it is far from ideal for it to be published right at the end of term, after some schools have already broken up for Christmas.

"NAHT will be reviewing these draft proposals to ensure they provide useful information and support for school leaders and will submit a response to the Government's consultation on behalf of our members.

"Upon an initial look, it would appear this guidance leaves a lot of questions unanswered, meaning school leaders will continue to be placed in an incredibly difficult position."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alec Baldwin was filmed in a confrontation with pro-Palestine protesters.

'Shut the f*** up': Alec Baldwin clashes with pro-Palestine protesters in New York

Israel Palestinians

Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

A coastguard helicopter flying near magma on a hill near Grindavik

Volcano erupts in Iceland weeks after thousands evacuated from town

Police are searching for Clare Marshall

Specialist police team scour River Tay after woman goes missing in Perth

Rescuers work at a collapsed house in Kangdiao

At least 127 people killed after earthquake in north-western China

Exclusive
A caller shared his story after Dame Esther Rantzen revealed her decision to join Dignitas

'Most awful thing ever': Ex-cop tells of mother's Dignitas death as Esther Rantzen reveals assisted dying plan

Crowds defied official calls to stay away from the volcano

Fears of air disruption after Iceland volcano erupts and Reykjavik flight delayed - but '2010 event was different'

8 in 10 dentists are not accepting new adult patients in England.

'Slow death' of NHS dentistry as 80% of clinics stop taking new patients - is your practice affected?

Madonna has revealed was in an induced coma for 48 hours

Madonna reveals she was in an induced coma for 48 hours after lung and kidney failure

The war in Ukraine isn’t improving, the world is simply choosing to move on, writes Araminta Gow

The war in Ukraine isn’t improving, the world is simply choosing to move on...

Dame Esther Rantzen (l) and with her daughter Rebecca Wilcox (r)

'I’d ground her plane to Dignitas but it’s her choice, she doesn’t want to die like dad', Esther Rantzen’s daughter says

Rescue workers search a collapsed house in a village in Gansu, China

At least 118 killed by devastating China earthquake as rescuers battle sub-zero temperatures

Gillian Keegan (l) head up the Department for Education, which which is due to publish trans guidance

'Parents first' in government's new transgender guidance as teachers 'do not have a duty' to let pupils change gender

People queue to enter the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, where activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s trial is taking place, in Hong Kong

Hong Kong court begins second day of activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s trial

Wildlife officials release five grey wolves onto public land in Grand County

Colorado releases wolves in controversial reintroduction plan

The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem claimed there are no Christians or churches in Gaza.

No Christians in Gaza, claims Jerusalem deputy mayor after Israeli army kills two women at church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Abdul Benbrika

Australia to release terrorist from prison under strict conditions

Calls have grown to kick Michelle Mone out of the Lords

'I don't know' if Michelle Mone should be kicked out of the Lords, govt minister says after baroness takes aim at Sunak
James McCaffrey in 2016

Max Payne and Suits actor James McCaffrey dies at 65

The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company’s new building in New York

Google to pay £553m in antitrust settlement reached before Play Store trial loss

New travel rules for Brits are expected to be introduced by October 2024

Brits to face more red tape entering the EU under strict new rules with concerns scheme will cause huge delays
Since 2015 there has been a net loss of 1,055 pharmacies in England

'Getting medicine to become more of a challenge' as one pharmacy closes every day across England
Esther Rantzen has revealed she joined Dignitas

Esther Rantzen reveals she has joined Dignitas and will consider assisted dying if health does not improve
Celine Dion is battling "stiff person syndrome"

Celine Dion 'no longer has control of her muscles', sister reveals as singer battles 'human statue' condition
Crowds defied official calls to stay away from the volcano

Crowds descend on site of massive Icelandic volcano eruption in defiance of police pleas to stay away
China Earthquake

At least 111 people killed, 230 injured after earthquake in north-west China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The launch of the website is said to have "blindsighted" the late queen.

Harry and Meghan still using 'Sussex Royal' title online despite pledge to stop

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit