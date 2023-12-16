Anger over school teaching material that asks pupils if Hamas October 7 attacks were 'fair', as minister launches probe

By Kit Heren

An image of teaching materials that ask students if the Hamas attacks on October 7 were "fair" has sparked outrage.

The materials, shared on the forum Mumsnet, ask students to give their opinions on the war between Israel and Hamas.

One of the questions was: "Is it fair for Hamas to attack?"

The materials, which are said to have been used by a secondary school that has not been named, caused outrage online.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said she was "horrified" and launched an investigation.

She told the Sun: "Hamas are terrorists. Their actions are indefensible and anyone encouraging support for them should feel the full force of the law.

“Extremism has no place in education and I have launched an urgent review."

The concerned parent who shared the materials online said the school was giving a "one-sided" view of the war.

They said that their child was shown 11 slides on Israel appropriating land, and Palestine suffering.

The Holocaust was given one line, while there were two on the October 7 massacre.

They said that they had demanded a meeting with the school headteacher, adding: "To me, this is inviting students to justify terrorism.”

Ms Keegan has previously criticised students skipping school to protest the war in Gaza. She said that "missing school for activism is unacceptable."