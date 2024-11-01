Majorca on lockdown as tourist hotspot faces flooding horror after storm kills more than 200

Palma is on lockdown amid warnings of heavy rain. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Palma is on lockdown as Majorca braces for deadly flooding from a storm that has already killed more than 200 people in mainland Spain.

The tourist hotspot, which is currently facing a slew of weather warnings, spent Friday preparing for potential flooding, with the city expected to be hit head-on by the storm.

It comes as more than 200 people are now known to have died in Spain following flash floods on Tuesday - with slews more still missing.

Rescuers are searching for survivors after a year's worth of rain arrived in one day - with the Valencia region most affected.

According to Spanish weather agency Aemet, the Island of Majorca will be hit with heavy rain and potential flooding over the weekend.

The agency warned: "One-hour accumulated precipitation: 50 mm. In some areas, more than 120 mm can accumulate in a few hours."

Areas on the main promenade of Palma are cordoned off to avoid dangers from rain or wind. Picture: Alamy

The warming continued: "Precipitation is expected in the south-eastern peninsular, south-east of Castilla and Leon, Aragon, Cataluna, Levante and Baleares, without falling into large areas of the Alps.

"May be dangerous Chubascos and torments locally fierce and/or persistent in the far west from Andalucia and in the lower Ebro and Baleares without discarding areas of the southern part of the system Central Western."

"On Saturday the instability will continue in the Eastern Mediterranean area and in the southern part of Andalucia, with chubascos and torments that could still be locally fierce y/o persistent in Tarragona, Castellon, Valencia and Baleares, without discarding them in Cadiz and the West from Malaga."

Public areas throughout Palma have been placed on lockdown, with red tape blocking off parks and homeless people evacuated from flood zones.

Locals have been warned to only go outside if “absolutely necessary.”

Passers-by walk through the rain. Due to the weather conditions, all public areas in Mallorca will remain closed from 2pm today. Picture: Alamy

Palma's first deputy mayor, Javier Bonet, said: “We are not on red alert, but it is essential to warn the population to avoid greater risks.”

On mainland Spain, the army has been deployed in a bid to find survivors.

So far 205 deaths have been confirmed.

The security forces and soldiers are searching for an unknown number of missing people, many feared to still be trapped in wrecked vehicles or flooded garages.

Authorities are repeating over and over, more storms are expected.

The Spanish weather agency issued alerts for strong rains in Tarragona, Catalonia, and part of the Balearic Islands.

Destruction caused by catastrophic flood disaster in Spain's Valencia. Picture: Getty

Many streets are still blocked by piled-up vehicles and debris, in some cases trapping residents in their homes.

Some places still do not have electricity, running water or stable telephone connections. Residents turned to the media to appeal for help.

"This is a disaster. There are a lot of elderly people who don't have medicine.

"There are children who don't have food. We don't have milk, we don't have water. We have no access to anything," a resident of Alfafar, one of the most affected towns in south Valencia, told state television station TVE.

"No-one even came to warn us on the first day."

A former Valencia footballer is among the victims of the flooding.

Tributes have poured in for 28-year-old midfielder Jose Castillejo.

@valenciacf_en mourn the passing of José Castillejo, casualty of the flash floodings



José Castillejo came up through the @Academia_VCF youth system up to U18 level and played for others teams in the region.



R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/El8OZRKbUC — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) October 31, 2024

Before retiring in 2020, he left Valencia for Paterna in 2015 before spending stints at Eldense, Bunol, Recambios Colon, Roda, Torre Levante and Villamarxant.

La Liga champions Real Madrid's match against Valencia, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

The Spanish Football Federation has postponed all matches in the Valencia region.

