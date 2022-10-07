It’s Global’s Make Some Noise Day - and LBC needs your help!

Global’s Make Some Noise Day 2022. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

By LBC

LBC needs your help to raise money for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise!

Right now there are many people across the UK living in crisis. Small charities are working hard in your community to support those who need it most, but they need your help.

Help delivering food banks, mental health programmes, domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and other vital life support programmes.

This year the cost of living means that not only are these vital services more in demand than ever but that they are finding it harder to raise the much needed funds so LBC is joining Capital, Capital XTRA, Radio X, Classic FM, Smooth, and Gold to help small charities make a big difference.

We’ll be giving you the chance to win some money-can't-buy prizes and you can listen in on the day to find out how small charities are changing lives.

Join LBC for Make Some Noise Day today. Picture: LBC

Join LBC for Make Some Noise Day today to raise money for the small, local charities that many people would be lost without.

They can often go unnoticed until they are needed, but with your help, we can help them be heard.

Here’s how you can donate to make a big difference to small charities.

Find out more about LBC's charity Global's Make Some Noise

With your support, Global’s Make Some Noise can help small charities make a big difference in people’s lives.