Makers of killer 'vegan' tiramisu to face trial for manslaughter after woman, 20, died from dairy allergy

2 April 2024, 13:42

Ms Bellisario took medication but shortly afterwards lost consciousness and later died at San Raffaele Hospital on February 5 2023.
Ms Bellisario took medication but shortly afterwards lost consciousness and later died at San Raffaele Hospital on February 5 2023.
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The makers behind a 'vegan' version of the classic Italian dessert, that killed a woman with a dairy allergy, will face trial for manslaughter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anna Bellisario, 20, ordered the 'vegan' tiramisu while dining out with her boyfriend at vegan fast food restaurant, Flower Burger, in Milan, Italy, on January 26 2023.

She reportedly checked the label and asked for further information about the product due to her extreme dairy allergy.

She started to eat it after being given reassurances but fell ill after the second spoonful.

Ms Bellisario took medication but shortly afterwards lost consciousness and later died at San Raffaele Hospital on February 5 2023.

Prosecutors have alleged that the dessert contained mascarpone as an active ingredient, rather than the cheese being present due to contamination.

Milan's Deputy Prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano and Prosecutor Luca Gaglio have demanded the indictment of the bosses of GLG SRL, the firm that created the dessert.

Anna Bellisario, 20, ordered the 'vegan' tiramisu while dining out with her boyfriend at vegan fast food restaurant.
Anna Bellisario, 20, ordered the 'vegan' tiramisu while dining out with her boyfriend at vegan fast food restaurant.

The bosses of the family firm who provide the tiramisu to the restaurant, Giuseppe Loiero and his mother Giovanna Anoia, will now go on trial for manslaughter.

They are accused of being complicit in manslaughter.

On January 15, the investigating judge issued a ban on them from business activity for a year.

This comes after prosecutors discovered incriminating communications between the pair, local media has reported.

One of the GLG SRL bosses admitted they had not considered allergy sufferers when creating vegan recipes.

Traces of egg were also found in the mayonnaise of the vegan sandwich Anna had as her main dish in the restaurant, it is reported.

The product, marketed as 'Tiramisun', was withdrawn from the market in early February.

