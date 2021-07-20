Man, 21, arrested after female NHS worker stabbed in Wolverhampton hospital

A man has been arrested after member of the hospital's staff was stabbed. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding after a female NHS worker was stabbed at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital.

The victim, whose age has not been released, suffered injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, West Midlands Police (WMP) confirmed.

She was attacked shortly before 11am on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the force said later in the day.

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust posted on Twitter that there had been a "police incident" at the hospital and that officers were present.

It also said there was an "increased security presence" in the Trust's buildings.

Read more: Man lands ‘racial hatred’ police record for ‘whistling Bob The Builder theme’ at neighbour

Read more: Radical preacher Anjem Choudary's public speaking ban to expire

#ARREST | We've arrested a man after a staff member was stabbed at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, just before 11am today.



Fortunately, the woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.



A 21-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of wounding. pic.twitter.com/J1M6YBQRNK — Wolverhampton Police (@wolvespolice) July 20, 2021

WMP wrote on Twitter: "We've arrested a man after a staff member was stabbed at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, just before 11am today.

"Fortunately, the woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A 21-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of wounding."

Read more: Police release photos of men with 'questions to answer' after Wembley disorder

Read more: Serving police officer charged with misconduct and sexual assault

There has been a police incident at New Cross Hospital this morning. Police are currently on site and we have increased security presence. There is no disruption to services so please attend A&E or your appointment as normal. — The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (@RWT_NHS) July 20, 2021

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust said in a statement: "There has been a police incident at New Cross Hospital this morning.

"Police are currently on site and we have increased security presence.

"There is no disruption to services so please attend A&E or your appointment as normal."

Anyone with information is asked to contact WMP via the live chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting log 1521 of 20/7/21.