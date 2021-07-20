Man, 21, arrested after female NHS worker stabbed in Wolverhampton hospital

20 July 2021, 17:31

A man has been arrested after member of the hospital's staff was stabbed
A man has been arrested after member of the hospital's staff was stabbed. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding after a female NHS worker was stabbed at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital.

The victim, whose age has not been released, suffered injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, West Midlands Police (WMP) confirmed.

She was attacked shortly before 11am on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the force said later in the day.

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust posted on Twitter that there had been a "police incident" at the hospital and that officers were present.

It also said there was an "increased security presence" in the Trust's buildings.

Read more: Man lands ‘racial hatred’ police record for ‘whistling Bob The Builder theme’ at neighbour

Read more: Radical preacher Anjem Choudary's public speaking ban to expire

WMP wrote on Twitter: "We've arrested a man after a staff member was stabbed at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, just before 11am today.

"Fortunately, the woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A 21-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of wounding."

Read more: Police release photos of men with 'questions to answer' after Wembley disorder

Read more: Serving police officer charged with misconduct and sexual assault

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust said in a statement: "There has been a police incident at New Cross Hospital this morning.

"Police are currently on site and we have increased security presence.

"There is no disruption to services so please attend A&E or your appointment as normal."

Anyone with information is asked to contact WMP via the live chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting log 1521 of 20/7/21.

Latest News

See more Latest News

24-year-old Ateeq Rafiq died in hospital in 2018 after his neck became trapped under a chair at the Vue cinema in Star City, Birmingham

Vue Entertainment fined £750,000 over cinema seat death

Crowds of beach-goers at Lyme Regis in Dorset over the weekend

UK records hottest day of year so far as mercury hits 32.2C at Heathrow
One in ten online Brits have installed and then deleted the NHS Covid app

'Pingdemic': One in three Brits either abusing or deleting NHS Covid app - survey
The capsule successfully landed with Jeff Bezos and the rest of the crew.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos' New Shepard space flight successfully lands back on Earth
Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales in occupied Palestinian territories

Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales in occupied Palestinian territories
Everton said in a statement that a player had been suspended

Everton suspends first team player pending police investigation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports
James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

'We didn't want these Covid powers': Chief Constable on police's 'damaged' reputation

'We didn't want these Covid powers': Chief Constable on police's 'damaged' reputation
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the plans

Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'raft of bewildering' new Covid rules
Dr Rachel Clarke hits out at Boris Johnson's 'word salad' during Covid briefing

Dr Rachel Clarke hits out at Boris Johnson's 'word salad' during Covid briefing

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London