Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton in Manchester

By Megan Hinton

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Rico Burton in Altrincham on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

Liam O'Prey, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on August 24.

Mr Burton, 31, died after being stabbed outside a bar in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Manchester in the early hours of Sunday morning.

His death led his cousin world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury to post an impassioned plea on social media to end knife crime, writing: "This needs to stop."

Tyson Fury shared the sad news in an Instagram post at the weekend, writing: "My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck. This is becoming ridiculous - idiots carry knives. This needs to stop."

Superintendent Ben Ewart said the "senseless" attack took place while Mr Burton was enjoying an evening out with friends.

He praised people who had given first aid at the scene and confirmed Mr Burton had died in hospital and a 17-year-old boy remains in a "serious but not life-threatening condition".

"Both victims should have returned home this morning after enjoying a night out with friends," Mr Ewart said.

"Everything suggests at this stage that [Mr Burton] was enjoying an evening out with friends, and this has taken place spontaneously and unplanned - it's a very tragic ending to what should have been a good night out with friends."

Calling for tougher sentencing for knife criminals, Tyson Fury said in a social media post: "It’s a pandemic. You don’t know how are it is until it’s one of your own.

"Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick. Enjoy every moment. RIP Rico Burton, may the lord grant you a good place in heaven, see you soon."

He finished the post with the hashtag: "Only cowards carry weapons."

He added on Twitter: "My cousin was murdered last night. Stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. THIS NEEDS TO STOP"

