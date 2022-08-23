Breaking News

Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton in Manchester

23 August 2022, 16:28 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 16:56

Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton
Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton. Picture: Facebook/Instagram/Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Rico Burton in Altrincham on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam O'Prey, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on August 24.

Mr Burton, 31, died after being stabbed outside a bar in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Manchester in the early hours of Sunday morning.

His death led his cousin world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury to post an impassioned plea on social media to end knife crime, writing: "This needs to stop."

Tyson Fury shared the sad news in an Instagram post at the weekend, writing: "My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck. This is becoming ridiculous - idiots carry knives. This needs to stop."

Superintendent Ben Ewart said the "senseless" attack took place while Mr Burton was enjoying an evening out with friends.

He praised people who had given first aid at the scene and confirmed Mr Burton had died in hospital and a 17-year-old boy remains in a "serious but not life-threatening condition".

Read more: Pictured: Tyson Fury's cousin, 31, stabbed to death at pub as boxer calls for knife crime to stop

"Both victims should have returned home this morning after enjoying a night out with friends," Mr Ewart said.

"Everything suggests at this stage that [Mr Burton] was enjoying an evening out with friends, and this has taken place spontaneously and unplanned - it's a very tragic ending to what should have been a good night out with friends."

Calling for tougher sentencing for knife criminals, Tyson Fury said in a social media post: "It’s a pandemic. You don’t know how are it is until it’s one of your own.

"Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick. Enjoy every moment. RIP Rico Burton, may the lord grant you a good place in heaven, see you soon."

Read more: Girl, 9, shot dead in Merseyside named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel as cops condemn 'shocking and appalling' attack

He finished the post with the hashtag: "Only cowards carry weapons."

He added on Twitter: "My cousin was murdered last night. Stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. THIS NEEDS TO STOP"

This story is being updated, more follows.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Owami Davies

Owami Davies found alive and well in Hampshire nearly 50 days after going missing

Urban Outfitters, York

"Mortified" police officer faces sack for drunkenly urinating in Urban Outfitters fitting room

Watch the moment 140ft superyacht My Saga sinks off the coast of Italy

Dramatic video shows the moment a 140ft superyacht sinks off Italian coast as nine people rescued

Richard Peach and his wife (left) had to sell their Coldplay tickets after their easyJet flight was cancelled, while Stuart Hayles and his friend Stephen, from Oxford, are stranded in Mallorca.

Brits stranded and out of pocket after Gatwick cancels flights last-minute due to staff shortages

Kyra Hill died at Liquid Leisure

'She was left to drown': Heartbroken father of girl, 11, who drowned at Liquid Leisure hits out at response

An amber alert has been issued ahead of the final public holiday of summer

AA issues amber traffic warning ahead of 'last hurrah' bank holiday weekend

The government has been criticised for continuing with the Tory leadership contest.

Tory leadership contest is 'callous' and 'self-indulgent' amid cost of living crisis, says Utilita boss

A record breaking day for migrant crossings was seen on Monday

More than 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day in highest total since records began

Jupiter's tiny moons can be seen in the image.

NASA reveals 'incredible' Jupiter views taken from world's most powerful space telescope

A woman died in the high-speed crash

'Like a horror movie': Tesla driver recalls terrifying A40 Range Rover crash that left woman dead

Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25 in Grays, Essex.

Police finally crack down on eco mobs as they haul M25 protesters off the road before they block rush-hour traffic

Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool

Girl, 9, shot dead in Merseyside named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel as cops condemn 'shocking and appalling' attack

The Government has announced disabled people will start to receive the payments to help with the cost of living from next month

Disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment from September amid 18% inflation warning

Lord Richard Harrington says he is lobbying the Treasury to up the payments made to those hosting Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugee host cash should be doubled, Treasury told as cost of living crisis deepens

Downing Street say households will not face blackouts this winter

Downing Street insists households and businesses will not face blackouts this winter amid cost of living crisis

asda

Chief Constable 'sick' of police getting caught up in culture wars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

Two men found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Russia Ukraine War

Fears of Russian escalation on eve of Ukraine’s national day

Lebanon

Large section of Beirut port silos collapses

Germany Gas Tax

German gas storage 80% full despite Russian pipeline issues

Hungary National Holiday

Heads of Hungary weather service fired after wrong forecast

Russia Nationalist Killed

Mourners pay tribute to nationalist killed by Moscow car bombing

Najib Razak

Court upholds former Malaysian PM’s corruption conviction

Poyang Lake

Chinese workers dig deep to keep crops watered after drought hits largest lake

Anthony Albanese

Australian government to prevent prime ministers gaining secret powers

Cristina Fernandez

Prosecutors request 12-year sentence for Argentinian vice president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London