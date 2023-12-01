Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder at National Trust country house where Bridgerton was filmed

Belton house, Grantham a National Trust property. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another was attacked on the grounds of a country manor where Netflix series Bridgerton was filmed.

The victim, 28, was involved in an assault at Belton House, near Grantham in Lincolnshire, on Thursday, police said.

The man returned home after the incident but later became unwell and died.

A 29-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail while enquires are carried out.

Officers received a report than an altercation had taken place at the property on Thursday.

National Trust sign at the entrance to Belton Park with trees and parkland estate behind. Picture: Alamy

A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating the circumstances of an assault reported to have taken place at Belton House, near Grantham, after the death of a man.

"Officers received a report than an altercation had taken place at the property yesterday.

"A 28-year-old man was reportedly involved in an altercation before returning home, where he later became unwell and sadly died."

They added: "'We are keeping an open mind into the circumstances of his death and investigators are following a number of lines of enquiry, including an area in the grounds of Belton House where this is believed to have taken place.

"This is not in the public spaces, and it is believed the people involved knew each other.

"The incident did not involve any members of staff and volunteers for the National Trust, nor any visitors to Belton House.

"Officers and forensic investigators will remain on scene at the property for at least the next day while they conduct initial enquiries."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact DS Daniel Gstrein on Daniel.gstrein2@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 240 of November 30.