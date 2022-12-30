'The most beautiful and bright star': Elle Edwards' family shares touching tribute as police urge people to come forward

30 December 2022, 11:16 | Updated: 30 December 2022, 13:33

Two people arrested in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards have been released from the custody of detectives investigating her murder
Two people arrested in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards have been released from the custody of detectives investigating her murder.

By Emma Soteriou

The family of Elle Edwards has shared a touching tribute as police urged people to come forward with fresh information.

Ms Edwards was killed in a shooting at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, on Christmas Eve.

She was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital with a serious gunshot injury, but died shortly after.

Her family described her as "the most beautiful and bright star out there", saying she would "light up a room as soon as she walked in".

They added: "She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

"Her laugh was infectious anyone who anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future.

"She was only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us. We will love and miss her forever.

"Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always.

"My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend.

"She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone."

Ms Edwards, 26, died after being shot at the Lighthouse pub
Ms Edwards, 26, died after being shot at the Lighthouse pub.

It comes after a 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ms Edwards was recalled to prison on licence, Merseyside Police said.

A 31-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remains in custody.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been bailed.

Read more: Third person arrested over Elle Edwards' murder as cops vow to be 'relentless' chasing her 'coward killers'

Read more: 'You cowards deserve to spend every Xmas in a cell': Top cop vows to be 'relentless' chasing Elle Edwards' killers

Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool
Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool.

Four men who were at the scene of the attack were also injured, with police saying in a Boxing Day update that one of them, a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, was still receiving medical treatment.

Detectives have said Ms Edwards was not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

It is believed she may have been caught in the midst of a drug feud between rival gangs, with a gunman firing 12 shots then escaping in a Mercedes.

Police have vowed to be "relentless" chasing Ms Edwards' "coward killers", with Merseyside Police's chief constable, Serena Kennedy, adding that her officers were pulling out all the stops to find those responsible.

"The use of firearms, violence and intimidation has no place in our communities, and sadly we often see firearms being used to resolve petty and pathetic issues," she said.

"These people are cowards, who think the only way to resolve an argument is through violence, they don’t have the strength or resolve to work things out and stop things from reaching such an ugly and devastating conclusion."

Enquiries into the murder remain ongoing.

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

