Man, 31, charged with triple murder after students knifed to death in Nottingham

Grace Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates were stabbed to death in Nottingham. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A man has been charged with the triple murder of two students and a school caretaker in Nottingham.

Police said Valdo Calocane, 31, of no fixed address, was also charged with three counts of attempted murder.

He will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Calocane is charged with the murders of student Barnaby Webber, 19 and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19 who were stabbed to death on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham just after 4am on June 13.

He is further charged with the murder of Ian Coates, 65, who was later found fatally stabbed on Mandala Road.

He is charged with three counts of attempted murder after three members of the public were hit by a van.

Floral tributes in Nottingham after the fatal stabbing of three people in a series of attacks. Picture: Alamy

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city.

Forensics officers search for evidence after the attacks in Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance.

"We would also ask people to respect the families’ wishes for privacy at this difficult time to allow them to grieve."

"This has been an incredibly sad time for our city and county, and we stand united with our communities as we come to terms with the effects of what has happened."