Breaking News

Man, 31, charged with triple murder after students knifed to death in Nottingham

16 June 2023, 15:22 | Updated: 16 June 2023, 15:35

Grace Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates were stabbed to death in Nottingham
Grace Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates were stabbed to death in Nottingham. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A man has been charged with the triple murder of two students and a school caretaker in Nottingham.

Police said Valdo Calocane, 31, of no fixed address, was also charged with three counts of attempted murder.

He will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Calocane is charged with the murders of student Barnaby Webber, 19 and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19 who were stabbed to death on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham just after 4am on June 13.

He is further charged with the murder of Ian Coates, 65, who was later found fatally stabbed on Mandala Road.

He is charged with three counts of attempted murder after three members of the public were hit by a van.

Floral tributes in Nottingham after the fatal stabbing of three people in a series of attacks
Floral tributes in Nottingham after the fatal stabbing of three people in a series of attacks. Picture: Alamy

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city.

Read more: 'Off the scale of evil': Anger of detective who snared Levi Bellfield as serial killer to marry girlfriend in prison

Read more: Ex-head of police watchdog the IOPC charged with raping girl under 16 in 1980s

Forensics officers search for evidence after the attacks in Nottingham
Forensics officers search for evidence after the attacks in Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance.

"We would also ask people to respect the families’ wishes for privacy at this difficult time to allow them to grieve."

"This has been an incredibly sad time for our city and county, and we stand united with our communities as we come to terms with the effects of what has happened."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Economic Forum

Russia is not on ‘self-isolation path’, says Putin

Tutankhamun may have died in a drink driving accident, a researcher has claimed

Did drink-driving accident kill Tutankhamun? Fresh evidence suggests crash caused 'slow, painful death from infection'

A police officer was stabbed in Maidstone

Police officer stabbed in Kent airlifted to hospital in 'serious condition' in hospital as suspect arrested

Parents were horrified after learning of the nursery's collapse.

‘What if it had happened earlier?’: Parents' horror as nursery roof collapses hours after children left for the day

Wrecked pick-up in Perryton

At least four dead as Texas and Florida are hit by tornados

The suspect had been a Nottingham University student

Police get extra time again to quiz Nottingham killings suspect, as car victim let go from hospital

Bill Gates and Xi Jinping

Microsoft founder Gates becomes latest big-name tech leader to visit China

Neuschwanstein Castle

Police appeal for footage of castle attack in which American woman died

The company is facing a boycott after the incident.

Wickes faces boycott after boss said trans critical shoppers are ‘not welcome in our stores’

Survivor greets brother

Coastguard defends role in sinking of ship carrying hundreds of migrants

African leaders in Ukraine

African delegation arrives in Kyiv seeking to broker peace in Ukraine-Russia war

William and Kate may be forced to stay in 'smaller' house because Andrew set to remain in Royal Lodge

William and Kate forced to remain in 'small' Windsor home - because Andrew refuses to move

Gino Mader died after falling into a ravine on Thursday

Cyclist dies after falling into a ravine in Tour de France warm-up race, as tributes pour in

Richard Barnes, who was Boris Johnson’s Deputy Mayor of London, was speaking to LBC's reporter

'The ramblings of a desperate man': Reactions to speculation Boris Johnson is planning to run for Mayor again

A new blood test is being developed that could 'transform cancer care'

New blood test that can detect 50 kinds of cancer 'could transform NHS forever'

USS Michigan

US nuclear submarine arrives in South Korea amid tensions with neighbour

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles alongside picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'snubbed' from Trooping the Colour invite list

Levi Bellfield killed Milly Dowler and Amelie Delagrange

'Off the scale of evil': Anger of detective who snared Levi Bellfield as serial killer to marry girlfriend in prison
Jacob Rees-Mogg was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tory MPs divided over Boris: Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'vindictive' report that will 'help not hinder' former PM's return
Rockslide in Switzerland

Lucky escape for village as massive rockslide just misses it

Lockwood will appear at Hull Magistrates Court later this month

Ex-head of police watchdog the IOPC charged with raping girl under 16 in 1980s

Just Stop Oil protesters have been slow marching again on Friday

Eco-protesters strike again, causing more disruption across London - including around St James' Palace
Sunseekers enjoy the sea at Weymouth beach, Dorset (L) and (R) motorists being advised to turn off their engines when idling in hot weather

Hosepipe ban to be imposed in Kent and Sussex as demand for water reaches record level for June
Malcolm Trimble was jailed for three years and four months

'Open and shut case': robber trapped under shop shutters takes consolation sip of stolen beers before police arrive
Perryton after tornado hit

Three dead and dozens hurt after tornado rips through Texas town

Peruvian mummy find

Archaeologists find mummy covered in coca leaves and bound with rope

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's Spotify podcast has been dropped by the streamer

Meghan Markle's multi-million pound podcast Archetypes dropped by Spotify as it 'fails to hit targets'
King Charles alongside a picture of the Red Arrows emitting red, white and blue smoke

Trooping the Colour 2023 flypast: Time, flight path and which aircraft are taking part

King Charles will carry out his first Trooping the Colour parade as monarch

Trooping the Colour 2023: Order of events, times and how long it lasts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson
Ben Kentish offers his analysis of the Privileges Committee's report.

'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this': Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis
Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson
James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours
Junior Doctor defends attending a wedding instead of going to a picket line

'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary
James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit