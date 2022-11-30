Man, 32, charged with murder of boxing trainer who was stabbed to death on a bridge in London

Boxing trainer Reece Newcombe had just become a dad. Picture: Picture: Facebook

By Fran Way

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a boxing trainer who was stabbed in a fight on a bridge in London.

Ross Hamilton, of Wood Lane, Isleworth, west London, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday accused of killing Reece Newcombe in the early hours of Saturday. He is also charged with common assault.

Mr Newcombe, 31, who trained celebrities including former footballer Ian Wright, died after he was stabbed with a piece of glass on Richmond Bridge, south west London.

Reece Newcombe. Picture: Met Police

He had become a father to a baby girl just five months ago and a fundraising appeal for her has since raised £100,000.

Writing on Facebook, his family said: "This is the hardest thing for us to write.

"We are truly heartbroken at the loss of our son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin.

"Words cannot describe our grief. Our family is broken and never will be the same again without Reece's larger than life personality.

"As a family, we will make sure his darling daughter Misse will know all about her Daddy and how much he loved her and how much he was loved by everyone."

The Metropolitan Police said a second man aged 28 was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail until early January.